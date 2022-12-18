Texas A&M Aggies Volleyball Names Jamie Morrison New Coach

While the soon-to-be SEC Rival Texas Longhorns are celebrating a national championship, the Texas A&M Aggies volleyball team is in full rebuild mode.

After the dismissal of former Coach Laura Kuhn last month, the Aggies found her replacement, as A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork announced on Friday that Jamie Morrison has accepted the position.

Morrison has built quite a reputation over the years, with coaching experience in collegiate, national, and international competitions. Morrison served on the coaching staff of the US Men’s National Volleyball Team that won gold in 2008, and on the US Women’s National Team that won silver in 2012 and Bronze in 2016.

