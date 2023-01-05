Texas A&M Aggies forget basketball jerseys before Matchup with Gators

Texas A&M found itself in an embarrassing dilemma Wednesday night about 10 minutes before the start of its SEC men’s basketball opener at Florida.

Following a team prayer before returning to the court for a final round of pregame warmups, the Aggies realized their game jerseys had been left at the team hotel.

“I forgot the jerseys in my hotel,” Texas A&M Coach Buzz Williams said. “That’s probably the right way to say it because I used to be a manager and if that would have happened, my head coach would have stuck up for me.

“You don’t want the jerseys to get wrinkled and so I hang them in my room and then I just forgot to put them on the bus. Our players were the ones that recognized it because they warm up without their jerseys so they don’t get sweaty so it’s my fault, it won’t happen again, and I apologized to coach.”

