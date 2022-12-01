Texas A&M Aggies Basketball Blows Out SMU Mustangs 83-64

After a couple of tough losses, Buzz Williams and the Texas A&M Aggies Men’s basketball team hit the reset button over the last two games, with good wins over Loyola Chicago and DePaul on the road.

And on Wednesday night, they made it three in a row, blowing their old Southwest Conference Rival SMU Mustangs at Reed Arena in College Station 83-64, and moving to 5-2 on the season.

The Aggies were led by an explosive Offensive outburst from junior forward Henry Coleman III, who finished with a team-high 23 points, to go along with five rebounds.

The Aggies also had two other players finish in double figures, with junior Julius Marble scoring 10 points, and sophomore Wade Taylor IV scoring 13 points to go along with nine assists and four rebounds.

Guard Tyrece Radford also had nine points and hit 4 of 6 shots from the field.

As a team, the Aggies shot just under 50 percent from the floor, and hit 35.3 percent from beyond the arc, while holding the Mustangs to under 35 percent from the floor overall on the other end.

Following the win, the Aggies (5-2) will now turn their attention to the Boise State Broncos (5-2) on Saturday night at Reed Arena.

