Texas A&M Aggies Basketball Blows Out SMU Mustangs 83-64

After a couple of tough losses, Buzz Williams and the Texas A&M Aggies Men’s basketball team hit the reset button over the last two games, with good wins over Loyola Chicago and DePaul on the road.

And on Wednesday night, they made it three in a row, blowing their old Southwest Conference Rival SMU Mustangs at Reed Arena in College Station 83-64, and moving to 5-2 on the season.

The Aggies were led by an explosive Offensive outburst from junior forward Henry Coleman III, who finished with a team-high 23 points, to go along with five rebounds.

