Texas A&M adds two new assistant volleyball coaches to the staff

The following is a release from Texas A&M Athletics as the new volleyball staff is coming together.

******

Texas A&M volleyball head coach Jamie Morrison announced Monday the additions of Lindsey Gray-Walton and Jen Woods to the staff in associate head coaching roles.

Gray-Walton brings an abundance of NCAA coaching experience to the Aggie coaching staff. Most recently, she held the head coaching position at Oklahoma for five seasons, Guiding the Sooners to the NCAA Tournament in 2019, their first appearance since 2014.

No stranger to the Southeastern Conference, Gray-Walton spent eight seasons as an Assistant Coach and recruiting director for Craig Skinner’s staff at Kentucky prior to taking the head coaching job at Oklahoma. She worked closely with the back row passers and outside hitters, while helping lead the development of three-time SEC Libero of the Year Ashley Dusek. Gray-Walton served in the same role at the College of Charleston in 2009, helping the Cougars to the Southern Conference title and a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

“First off, I would like to thank Ross Bjork, Kristen Brown, Jamie Morrison and the 12th Man for welcoming us to College Station,” Gray-Walton said. “After being here and experiencing the A&M culture, there is undoubted ability to attract the most elite volleyball players in the country to A&M. I look forward to starting this journey with the 12th Man as we start our quest to be one of the elite volleyball programs in the SEC and the country.”

She added, “It’s the opportunity of a lifetime to work alongside Jamie Morrison in the Championship endeavor we take on. The Dedication of this staff matches that of A&M’s Dedication to their Women’s sports programs. It’s a transformational time for the national landscape of our sport and even more exciting time to be a Texas A&M volleyball fan.”

“Lindsey is one of the best Recruiters the SEC has ever seen. She helped build Kentucky from scratch, piece-by-piece, into what it is today. She is a connector that draws human beings together and encourages them to be themselves,” Morrison said. “On the court, she has developed some of the best liberos in the country and will continue to do so at Texas A&M. I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Lindsey, Kyle, Berkley and Scottie into the Aggie family.”

Woods returns to her alma mater to join Morrison’s staff, bringing a range of coaching experience to Aggieland. The former Texas A&M volleyball Captain most recently coached alongside Morrison at League One Volleyball, helping manage and mentor volleyball Clubs across the United States.

Prior to her time with League One Volleyball, Woods founded Houston Skyline Volleyball. She was instrumental during her 11-year tenure, developing the club into a perennial top-10 team in the nation. Her impact helped nearly 200 athletes reach their goals of playing collegiate volleyball.

“I want to thank Director of Athletics Ross Bjork, Deputy Athletics Director Kristen Brown and head Coach Jamie Morrison for this opportunity to join the Texas A&M volleyball program,” Woods said. “As an alumnus of this program, I am thrilled to be coming home to Aggieland. The combination of getting to come back to be a part of this program and working with Jamie, has made this an incredibly special opportunity. Jamie’s coaching ability and experience is second-to-none, but beyond his top-notch ability to coach, he also cares Deeply for his athletes. He will pour into them personally as much as he will develop them as volleyball players. That is the type of culture that I am proud to help build alongside him.

“My hope is to be a part of creating a culture that fosters a connection of the current players to the many people that have built the history of the program, while simultaneously focusing on an exciting new era of Aggie Volleyball.”

“Jen is one of the best block and defensive Minds I have been around. As an alumnus of this program and school, Jen will be able to intertwine the history and traditions of this school into our team,” Morrison said. “Jen will be a role model as well as an aide in having the conversations needed for that growth. It is an Absolute Pleasure to welcome Jen, Mitch, Colton, Cason and Cooper back to Aggieland.”