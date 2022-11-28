Texas Academy of Dance Arts will present The Nutcracker and holiday market this weekend

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Texas Academy of Dance Arts (TADA) is intent on bringing the magic of the holidays back to children and their friends and family, all while supporting more than 15 local businesses along with Interfaith of the Woodlands, a non-profit social service agency providing numerous programs and services to meet the needs of The Woodlands and surrounding area.

College Park High School will host this classic ballet and holiday market Dec. 3-4 to help raise funds for Nonprofits

After two years of modified Nutcracker performances due to the limitations of the COVID pandemic, TADA Dancers are finally taking the stage for a full performance of the classic, fun-for-the-whole-family ballet on December 3 and 4 at College Park High School. Tickets can be purchased by visiting our event page listing at https://www.woodlandsonline.com/evps/evitem.cfm?evid=166727.

“Watching the faces of kids as they take the stage in the Nutcracker is the best way to kick off the holiday season,” said Kristan Ballard, owner of TADA, “To see kids finally able to do what they love, and then witness the Joy it brings to families, friends, and those from our community in the audience ushers in all the magic and love of this time of year.”

Furthermore, Ballard had the idea to not just bring Joy back to Dancers and their families, but to help support other local businesses. So TADA has added a Nutcracker Market for both days so that guests can have the opportunity to get some holiday shopping done before and after the show and during intermission.

“It’s been hard on all of us with small businesses,” said Ballard. “We’ve all done the best we can to serve our customers, but the impacts have been significant the past two years. We wanted to provide a way to promote local vendors, while also providing a service to our Nutcracker guests.”

The Dancers at TADA have decided to do a special raffle and give 100 percent of the proceeds from it to Interfaith of The Woodlands. Prizes include a Giant Date Night Basket, a month’s free TADA tuition, a free summer camp or Intensive of your choice, and more. Tickets are only $5 each and can be purchased online or at the studio. The Winner will be announced at the final performance and winners don’t have to be present to win. All from the community are invited to participate in the magic of this holiday season by watching the TADA Nutcracker performance with more than 100 dancers taking the stage.

Market vendors include Hello Love Nails with Courtney Moore, Tumbleweeds and Notions, Oopie Embroidery & Gifts, L’BRI with Esther K Raniana, The Wishful Whimsy Jewelry, PEO Chapter HJ – The Woodlands, Usborne Books & More, Ma Belle Evangeline, Kim Wedgman Pampered Chef Independent Consultant, Y-Pine, Sweet Funky Designs, Rose-Joy Sweets, Bee and K Designs, and Trailhead Workshop.