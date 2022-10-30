Texans vs. Titans: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who’s Playing

Tennessee @ Houston

Current Records: Tennessee 4-2; Houston 1-4-1

What to Know

The Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans will face off in an AFC South Clash at 4:05 pm ET Oct. 30 at NRG Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Houston winning the first 22-13 on the road and the Titans taking the second 28-25.

Tennessee had a touchdown and changed to spare in a 19-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday. Tennessee’s only Offensive touchdown came from DB Andrew Adams.

Most of the squad’s points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. K Randy Bullock delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but Houston was not quite the Las Vegas Raiders’ equal in the second half when they met this past Sunday. The matchup between them was not particularly close, with Houston falling 38-20. No one had a standout game offensively for the Texans, but they got scores from WR Chris Moore and WR Phillip Dorsett. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Mills this season.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Titans going off at just a 2-point favorite. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Tennessee is now 4-2 while Houston sits at 1-4-1. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tennessee enters the contest with only one rushing touchdown allowed, which is the best in the league. Less enviably, the Texans are stumbling into the contest with the most rushing yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 164.7 on average.

How To Watch

Odds

The Titans are a slight 2-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Houston and Tennessee both have seven wins in their last 14 games.