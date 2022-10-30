Texans vs. Titans: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
Who’s Playing
Tennessee @ Houston
Current Records: Tennessee 4-2; Houston 1-4-1
What to Know
The Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans will face off in an AFC South Clash at 4:05 pm ET Oct. 30 at NRG Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Houston winning the first 22-13 on the road and the Titans taking the second 28-25.
Tennessee had a touchdown and changed to spare in a 19-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday. Tennessee’s only Offensive touchdown came from DB Andrew Adams.
Most of the squad’s points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. K Randy Bullock delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but Houston was not quite the Las Vegas Raiders’ equal in the second half when they met this past Sunday. The matchup between them was not particularly close, with Houston falling 38-20. No one had a standout game offensively for the Texans, but they got scores from WR Chris Moore and WR Phillip Dorsett. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Mills this season.
This next game is expected to be close, with the Titans going off at just a 2-point favorite. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Tennessee is now 4-2 while Houston sits at 1-4-1. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tennessee enters the contest with only one rushing touchdown allowed, which is the best in the league. Less enviably, the Texans are stumbling into the contest with the most rushing yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 164.7 on average.
How To Watch
Odds
The Titans are a slight 2-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -109
See NFL Picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get Picks now.
Series History
Houston and Tennessee both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Jan 09, 2022 – Tennessee 28 vs. Houston 25
- Nov 21, 2021 – Houston 22 vs. Tennessee 13
- Jan 03, 2021 – Tennessee 41 vs. Houston 38
- Oct 18, 2020 – Tennessee 42 vs. Houston 36
- Dec 29, 2019 – Tennessee 35 vs. Houston 14
- Dec 15, 2019 – Houston 24 vs. Tennessee 21
- Nov 26, 2018 – Houston 34 vs. Tennessee 17
- Sep 16, 2018 – Tennessee 20 vs. Houston 17
- Dec 03, 2017 – Tennessee 24 vs. Houston 13
- Oct 01, 2017 – Houston 57 vs. Tennessee 14
- Jan 01, 2017 – Tennessee 24 vs. Houston 17
- Oct 02, 2016 – Houston 27 vs. Tennessee 20
- Dec 27, 2015 – Houston 34 vs. Tennessee 6
- Nov 01, 2015 – Houston 20 vs. Tennessee 6