Texans vs. Eagles odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, NFL predictions from dialed-in model

The Philadelphia Eagles have matched their best start in franchise history as they gear up to take on the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. The Eagles (7-0), who were also 7-0 in 2004, have a league low two giveaways this season and are the second team in the Super Bowl era with two or fewer giveaways through their first seven games, joining the 2017 Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans (1-5-1), meanwhile, have struggled, losing two in a row and five of six. The Eagles have never lost to Houston, winning all five previous matchups.

Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 8:15 pm ET. Philadelphia is a 13.5-point favorite in the latest Texans vs. Eagles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.

Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Eagles vs. Texans:

Texans vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -13.5

Texans vs. Eagles over-under: 46 points

Texans vs. Eagles money line: Eagles -800, Texans +550

PHI: Eagles are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven Thursday games

HOU: Texans are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against teams with a winning road record

Why the Eagles can cover

One of the reasons for Philadelphia’s success this season is due to the play of quarterback Jalen Hurts. A dual threat with his ability to run and pass, Hurts is off to the best start of his career. He leads the team in passing, throwing for 1,799 yards and 10 touchdowns on 142 of 212 passing (67 percent). He has thrown just two interceptions and has compiled a rating of 105.1. In the running game, he has rushed for 303 yards and a team-high six TDs on 79 carries (3.8 average).

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith is also having a solid year. He is second on the team with 38 receptions for 420 yards (11.1 average) and two touchdowns. He has five explosive plays, including a season high of 45 yards. He has 177 yards after the catch and has converted 23 first downs. His top receiving game was at Arizona on Oct. 9, when he caught 10 passes for 87 yards. He also had an eight-catch, 169-yard, one touchdown effort at Washington on Sept. 25. See which team to pick here.

Why the Texans can cover

Rookie running back Dameon Pierce continues to be a problem for opposing defenses because of his versatility. He is Houston’s top rusher with 539 yards on 121 carries (4.5 average) and three touchdowns. He also has four plays of 20 yards or more, including one of 75 yards, and 32 first-down conversions. In the passing game, Pierce has caught 20 balls for 98 yards (4.9 average) and one TD. He had a season-best 131 yards rushing and one score against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 2.

Defensive end Jerry Hughes continues to be a force on defense for the Texans. He has a team-high five sacks for 36 yards and five tackles for loss. He has 14 tackles, including nine solo, has one forced fumble, one pass breakup and one interception for 14 yards. He has registered a pair of sacks in two games, including Sept. 11 in the tie with the Indianapolis Colts and on Sept. 25 in a 23-20 loss to the Bears at Chicago. See which team to pick here.

