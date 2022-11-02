Texans vs. Eagles odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, NFL predictions from advanced model

The Philadelphia Eagles will try to continue their dominance over the Houston Texans when they meet on Thursday Night Football. The Eagles (7-0) have never lost to the Texans (1-5-1) in five previous meetings and are coming off a 35-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Houston dropped a 17-10 decision to the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 and have lost five of six since tying the Indianapolis Colts in the season-opener. This will be the first meeting between the teams since 2018, a 32-30 Eagles win in Philadelphia.

Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 8:15 pm ET. Philadelphia is a 14-point favorite in the latest Texans vs. Eagles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 45.

Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Eagles vs. Texans:

Texans vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -14

Texans vs. Eagles over-under: 45 points

Texans vs. Eagles money line: Eagles -800, Texans +550

PHI: Eagles are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven Thursday games

HOU: Texans are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against teams with a winning road record

Featured Game | Houston Texans vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Why the Eagles can cover

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is off to the best start of his career and continues to be a dual-threat to opposing defenses. Hurts leads the team in passing, completing 142 of 212 passes (67 percent) for 1,799 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has only been picked off twice and has a rating of 105.1. He has also used his legs effectively, carrying 79 times for 303 yards (3.8 average) and a team-leading six touchdowns.

Hurts' top target has been wide receiver AJ Brown, who has caught 39 passes for 659 yards (16.9 average) and five touchdowns. He has had 10 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a season-high 54 yards. Brown has piled up 248 yards after the catch and has converted 27 first downs. Last Sunday, he was targeted 11 times against the Pittsburgh Steelers and caught six passes for 156 yards (26 average) and three touchdowns.

Why the Texans can cover

Despite that, the Eagles are not a lock to cover the Eagles vs. Texans spread. That’s because six of Houston’s seven games have been decided by 10 points or fewer, and five by seven points or fewer. Quarterback Davis Mills powers the offense and has completed 63.1 percent of his passes on 149 of 236 attempts for 1,502 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions. In the loss at Las Vegas on Oct. 23, Mills completed 28 of 41 passes (68.3 percent) for 302 yards and two touchdowns.

Rookie running back Dameon Pierce has been a Weapon as well. He leads the team in rushing, carrying 121 times for 539 yards (4.5 average) and three touchdowns, with four explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a 75-yarder. He has also converted 32 first downs. Pierce has 20 receptions for 98 yards (4.9 average) and a score. His best game came against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 2, when he carried 14 times for 131 yards (9.4 average) and one touchdown.

