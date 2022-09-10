Texans vs. Colts live stream options: Watch Week 1 NFL Matchup live

The Houston Texans will host the Indianapolis Colts in the regular season opener at the NRG stadium.

Kickoff time for Texans vs. Colts is set for 1 p.m. ET is September 11.

Matt Ryan will begin the next stage of his football career with the Colts on Sunday after spending his entire 14-year career at Atlanta.

The 37-year-old will be hoping to help end a streak of eight straight opening day losses for the Colts against a rebuilding Texans side.

While the game will be available on local TV in areas around Detroit and Philadelphia, most fans will need to stream the game to get in on the action.

In the US there is no single option available that will allow you to stream every game on any device you want, so you will need to look around for the best NFL streaming options.

How I can stream Texans vs. Colts in Houston, Indianapolis, or anywhere

If this is an in-market game for you, most live TV streaming services will show this game, because they stream your local network affiliates. Luckily, there’s a cheaper option with this particular game: Paramount+. The streaming service, which does offer a live stream of CBS in addition to on-demand streaming, notes that “your local NFL on CBS games are all available live.” The cost is $4.99 per month after your free trial.

Here’s a list of the Pricer live TV streaming services, most of which have free trial options:

If this game is out-of-market for you, you’ll probably need to subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket, a premium service carried by DIRECTV , which will cost you $73.49 per month, after a free trial week. And no, you don’t get NFL Sunday Ticket for free, even if you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

How you can stream the Texans vs. Colts NFL game in the UK

The Popularity of the NFL continues to grow in the UK with games being played in London in recent years.

The good news for UK fans, watching NFL games will cost you a lot less than it would in the US. NFL Game pass has a number of options available to fans this side of the water.

The PRO subscription which will cost just £150.99 annually – or four installments of £37.75 until 31 July 2023 will give you access to all 270+ games live, which may be bad news for your sleeping pattern.