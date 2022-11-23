Texans to bench Davis Mills, start Kyle Allen vs. Dolphins

The Texans are making a change under center.

Kyle Allen will start in place of a struggling Davis Mills for Houston against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday.

Texans head coach Lovie Smith declined to name a starter during his Wednesday news conference, telling reporters he would inform them of a change when it happens. Evidently, that change will happen this weekend when the 1-8-1 Texans head to Miami Gardens to face the Dolphins, who have won four straight.

Sunday will be Allen’s first appearance in a regular-season game in 2022, and his debut with the Texans. The former Texas A&M and University of Houston quarterback has appeared in 21 games in his career (13 starts), completing 63.1% of his passes for 4,318 yards and a 24-17 touchdown-to-interception ratio in four NFL seasons.

His most significant snaps came in Carolina, where he started 12 of 13 games in which he appeared for Ron Rivera’s Squad in 2019. Allen was traded to Washington in 2020, following Rivera to Washington in 2020. He started in four games that season before a dislocated ankle ended his season in Week 9.

Since then, Allen has been an overlooked backup in the NFL, joining Houston on a one-year deal in March. He’ll take over for Mills, a quarterback who seemed set to receive a full season’s worth of work after impressing down the stretch in 2021.