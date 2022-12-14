Texans RB Dameon Pierce suffered sprained ankle vs. Cowboys; status TBD for Week 15

The status of Houston Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce for this Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs is up in the air early in the week.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Pierce suffered an ankle sprain during a Week 14 loss to Dallas. There is no fracture, but Pierce’s status is to be determined for this week.

Pierce built on an impressive preseason to become the Texans’ most dynamic weapon this season. The bruising back plows through arm tackles and can turn 2-yard gains into 6- and 7-yarders.

The rookie has rushed for 939 yards on 220 carries with four touchdowns in 13 games this season. After back-to-back 8-yard games in Weeks 11 and 12 as the Texans got away from the run game, Pierce bounced back the past two weeks totaling 151 yards on 40 carries and one TD before leaving Sunday’s game due to the ankle injury .

Pierce has been the most exciting part of a Dismal one-win season for the Texans.