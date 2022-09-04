Texans not on NFL.com list of teams who could enjoy 2022 turnaround

The Houston Texans have won four games in each of the past two seasons. The once dominant force atop the AFC South has been relegated to third place the last two seasons — only because the Jacksonville Jaguars have somehow been worse.

NFL Network analysts were asked to pick their team that could enjoy the biggest turnaround in 2022, and former Texans quarterback David Carr chose the New York Jets.

Carr immortalized his take on the Jets:

It’s been over a decade since the Jets were in the playoffs. That drought stops at 11 seasons. General manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh have overhauled this roster in the last two years, adding playmakers throughout the offense and defense. It’s a young team, but I believe it has the pieces to go from winning four games in 2021 to playoff contention in 2022.

If the Jets have this potential, why don’t the Texans? What Houston already has ahead of New York is stability under center. Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson is recovering from a knee injury while Davis Mills has completed all of his work in training camp and preseason as the first-team signal caller.

The Texans have also added playmakers on defense with the drafting of cornerback Derek Stingley and safety Jalen Pitre. If third-year defensive end Jonathan Greenard continues to take another step in his development, Houston will have a legitimate edge defender.

Nate Burleson chose the Detroit Lions, DeAngelo Hall picked the Jacksonville Jaguars. Marc Ross tabbed the Denver Broncos. Maurice Jones-Drew chose the Baltimore Ravens.

The Jets and the Texans are both at the same starting place, but New York is already facing setbacks to their 2022 campaign. Houston may not emerge as playoff contenders either, but they are a better candidate for a team to turn it around than the Jets.