Texans’ Laremy Tunsil Wants to Become NFL’s Top-Paid Offensive Tackle This Offseason

Texans Offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil will make his third Pro Bowl appearance this season, and he told ESPN that he wants to be compensated accordingly by the team ahead of next season.

In fact, Tunsil wants to be the highest paid Offensive tackle in the league, and he plans to renegotiate his contract in the offseason to reflect that.

“I don’t know who’s the highest right now, maybe Trent [Williams] at $23 [million], but I want to top that,” Tunsil said. “Always want to reset the market. Perfect opportunity to reset the market. Everything is lining up as far as my contract to how I’m playing. Everything lining up perfectly.”

