Texans eye Eagles Coordinator to replace Lovie Smith, NFL Insider says

Lovie Smith’s loss could be Jonathan Gannon’s gain.

The Texans fired Smith on Sunday following the team’s 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts, which prevented Houston from claiming the No. 1 pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft (that honor went to the Chicago Bears).

So Smith is one-and-done in Texas, with Houston posting an ugly 3-13-1 record under the 64-year-old coach.

SI’s Albert Breer reports “In (Sunday’s) Black Monday primer, we laid potential @HoustonTexans candidates. One strong one: Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon. He and Nick Caserio have NE Ohio ties, know each other through mutual friend Josh McDaniels.”

Gannon is gaining serious buzz as a head coach candidate, and with good reason after helping the Eagles clinch the NFC East division title, first-round bye and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs.

Per NFL PR:

The Philadelphia Eagles led the NFL with 70 sacks this season, tied with the 1987 Chicago Bears (70 sacks) for the third-most sacks by a team in a season in NFL history. Only the 1984 Chicago Bears (72 sacks) and 1989 Minnesota Vikings (71) had more.

Per Eagles PR:

The Eagles are the only NFL team to have four different players – Haason Reddick (16.0), Brandon Graham (11.0), Javon Hargrave (11.0) and Josh Sweat (11.0) (all career Highs for everyone) – record 10.0+ sacks in the same season.

Philadelphia also finished with single-season team records in the following categories:

– 45.9% third-down conversion rate (previously 45.7% in 2021) (since 1972)

– 67.8% red zone TD efficiency (previously 66.7% in 2019) (since 1995)

