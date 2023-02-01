Texans’ DeMeco Ryans hire Highlights the Emerging coaching search Trends

The Lions were 1–6, and the defense was a mess, and all the great moments from Hard Knocks a couple months earlier were threatening to become punchlines.

No one needed to tell Coach Dan Campbell how critical a juncture his team was at.

“Hey man, we’re this close,” Campbell told his players, holding his two fingers about an inch apart. “It’s one play.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button