Texans, Bears, Giants, Seahawks, Jets

Image : Getty Images

The Jets had a pretty good offseason. Unfortunately, they probably won’t improve enough to make a huge impact in the standings. At best, they’ll be the third-best team in the AFC East which isn’t exactly the toughest division in the NFL. And Zach Wilson is likely to miss the first month of the season, so there’s that. Good luck with Joe Flacco.

General M anager Joe Douglas went on a spending spree in free agency, bringing in some solid pieces but no real household names. In the draft, the Jets selected cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner (Cincinnati) fourth overall, so he’ll have tons of pressure in his rookie year. With the 10th pick, Douglas took Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson. Then late in the f irst round, Douglas grabbed defensive end Jermaine Johnson of Florida State. So, the youth movement is in full effect at Florham Park.

Even with Wilson at QB to start the season, it would’ve been rough, but now that he’s out and Joe Flacco is running things, we can probably expect an 0-3 start at best. The Jets start the season with the AFC North. The Jets get the Ravens, Browns, Bengals, and Steelers in that order to start the year. Good luck finding a win there. Oh, and the Jets also won all three of their postseason games.