Texans almost got away from being No. 32 in Touchdown Wire NFL power rankings

The Houston Texans almost proved to the NFL they weren’t the worst team overall — at least for Week 14.

According to Mark Lane from the Touchdown Wire, the Texans came close to getting away from the No. 32 overall ranking, but they weren’t able to finish off the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Dallas stuffed Houston on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line with 3:27 to go, and then marched 98 yards in 11 plays to win the game 27-23.

The Texans would have moved up further in the power rankings had they pulled off the upset of the Dallas Cowboys. Instead, Houston did what bad teams do, and that is failing to close out. Their goal-to-go sequence on their second to last possession that resulted in a turnover on Downs rather than insurance points sums up the Texans’ season: inadequate personnel and bad play-calling to boot.

What could have been.

Houston is the last place team in the power rankings for the seventh consecutive week.

The Indianapolis Colts were on a bye and dropped one slot to No. 29. The Jacksonville Jaguars improved to No. 17 with a win over the Tennessee Titans. The Titans’ loss to the Jaguars dropped the AFC South leaders to No. 11, just one slot behind the 6-7 Detroit Lions.

