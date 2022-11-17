Texan Women’s Golf announces spring portion of 2022-23 schedule

STEPHENVILLE, Texas – After a strong ending to the fall campaign, the Texans are eager to start the spring portion of their 2022-23 season. Now they know what lies ahead, as they announced their five-tournament spring Slate on Wednesday.

Tarleton will play at five events from February through April, capped off by the WAC Women’s Golf Championship, a three-round, three-day tournament held in Blaine, Washington. That will commence on April 23-25 ​​at Semiahmoo Golf and Country Club.

For the first time, Tarleton’s team score will count at the conference tournament, now that the school is eligible for conference postseason play. Last year, Tarleton posted a would-be fifth place result at the event, but they were ineligible to post a team score because of their Reclassification process.

The Texans will begin their spring schedule on Feb. 13-14 at the Utah Tech Zupas Trailblazer Invitational in Washington, Utah, at the Green Spring Golf Course. Two weeks later, they’ll be in the desert for the GCU Invitational in Phoenix at GCU Golf Course on Feb. 27-28.

There will be one tournament played in March. That will be the HCU Husky Invitational at Riverbend Country Club in Sugar Land, Texas, held March 13-14.

The last regular season event will be in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, at the Oral Roberts Spring Invitational, Hosted by Oral Roberts, at The Club at Indian Springs.

The 2022-23 Women’s Golf spring schedule can be seen below, and by clicking here.

Dates Tournament Course Location February 13-14 Utah Tech Zupas Trailblazer Invitational Green Spring GC Washington, Utah February 27-28 GCU Invitational GCU Golf Course Phoenix, Arizona March 13-14 HCU Husky Invitational Riverbend CC Sugar Land, Texas April 10-11 Oral Roberts Spring Invitational The Club at Indian Springs Broken Arrow, Oklahoma April 23-25 WAC Women’s Golf Championship Semiahmoo Golf and CC Blaine, Washington

Dates and times subject to change