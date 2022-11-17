Texan Men’s Basketball signs JUCO All-American Luke Davis to 2023-24 class – The Flash Today || Erath County





STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton Men’s Basketball Head Coach Billy Gillispie has announced the signing of former Southwestern Illinois College forward Luke Davis to the Texan roster for the 2023-24 season.

The 6-9 forward from Greensville, North Carolina, was the first member of the 2023-24 signing class to officially submit his commitment to Tarleton State University.

“I chose Tarleton because of how great my relationship with the coaching staff is and how much interest they had in me as a basketball player,” said Davis. “I like the fact that the coaches will hold me to a high standard on and off the court. At the end of the day, I want to be the best athlete and student I can possibly be, and I feel like being at Tarleton will help me achieve both of those goals.”

Davis, a top-50 junior college recruit according to preseason rankings, was a staple for Southwestern Illinois, located in Belleville, Illinois, last season. He earned JUCO All-American Accolades while averaging 13 points and 11 rebounds through 21 competitions for the Blue Storm during the 2021-22 season.

Davis will have three years of eligibility remaining when he arrives in Stephenville next fall.

“Luke is a rebounder deluxe! We haven’t had a guy that can do what he can do on the boards,” said Gillispie. “He’s an athlete who has experience and toughness. He’s the kind of game changer that every Championship team has. Really excited about Luke’s future at Tarleton.”

Prior to Southwestern Illinois, Davis attended Moravian Prep, located in Hickory, North Carolina, where he played four years on the varsity basketball team. As a senior, he led the Lions to the NCISAA State Championship in 2020 while averaging 11 points and five rebounds throughout the season.

Davis will be Pursuing a degree in mass communications from Tarleton. He is the son of Ronnie and Lori Davis.

