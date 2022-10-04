Texan Men’s Basketball 2022-23 schedule announced

STEPHENVILLE, Texas – The excitement level surrounding the Tarleton men’s basketball team after Midnight Madness won’t be coming down anytime soon, especially now that the schedule has been released.

Tarleton announced its 2022-23 schedule on Tuesday, featuring a 31-game regular season slate, plus the potential of playing in its first Western Athletic Conference Basketball Tournament. Of the 31 regular season games, 14 will be played at home at Wisdom Gym in Stephenville. The Texans will have 18 WAC games and 13 non-conference contests.

“Our schedule should get everyone as excited as our players and coaches are,” head Coach Billy Gillispie said. “It has to be one of the most challenging schedules that anyone in the country is playing. That is exactly the way we like it as we continue to make our imprint on the NCAA Division I basketball map. We can’t wait to get started .”

Like last year, Tarleton will begin its regular season on the road at a Pac-12 school, this time heading to Tempe, Arizona, to face off against Arizona State on Nov. 7. Following the bout with the Sun Devils, the Texans will head back to Stephenville for their home opener on Nov. 10 against Kansas Christian.

From Nov. 18-21, Tarleton will be heading to the islands – the Virgin Islands, that is – for the 2022 US Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. It is Nov. 18, Tarleton will begin the event against Belmont. Depending on the result of that game, the Texans will either play George Mason or Boston College on either Nov. 19 or Nov. 20. Their three-game slate in paradise will conclude on Nov. 21 against a team to be decided later, depending on the results of the previous games.

“We have been able to play with the best teams in the country from the most recognizable conferences,” Gillispie said. “These games are fun for the players and fans and continue to show that we are becoming a force to be reckoned with on the largest stage.”

The rest of the non-conference schedule proves the Texans are still not afraid to match up against anyone, as it includes road contests at Wichita State (Nov. 26), Baylor (Dec. 6), Central Florida (Dec. 11) and Air Force (Dec. 18). The Texans will also host Weber State at Wisdom Gym on Nov. 29.

“A marquee non-conference game against Weber State should be an exciting home contest that will garner a great home crowd,” Gillispie said. “It’s very difficult to get a team such as Weber State to come to our home court. It will probably be the best D1 team to ever come to Stephenville for a non-conference game. It should be a Magical atmosphere in Wisdom Gym.”

Conference play will begin on Dec. 29 at Wisdom Gym against brand-new WAC member UT Arlington. New Year’s Eve will be spent at Rival Abilene Christian, and then Tarleton will host another new WAC foe, Southern Utah, on Jan. 5. ACU heads to Stephenville on Jan. 14.

Through most of the conference slate, the Texans will be at home for one weekend and on the road the next, with most games played on either Wednesday-Saturday or Thursday-Saturday. Tarleton ends the regular season with three of its last four games at home, concluding against the Defending WAC Champion and 2022 NCAA Tournament Second Round team New Mexico State on March 3 in Stephenville.

After that, Tarleton has the potential to compete in the WAC Tournament for the first time since joining the conference in 2020-21.

“The WAC will once again prove to be a challenge, and once again we’re up for the challenge,” Gillispie said. “The 18 conference games will take a full effort from our team, but I know we’ll be ready, and we look forward to the WAC Tournament at the end of the year.”

Tarleton will play in front of fans for the first time on Oct. 30 in an exhibition game against UNT Dallas at Wisdom Gym.

The full schedule is below, and can be found here.

Date Opponent Location October 30 (EXHIBITION) UNT Dallas Stephenville, TX Nov. 7 Arizona State Tempe, AZ Nov. 10 Kansas Christian Stephenville, TX Nov. 18 Belmont St. Thomas, USVI Nov. 19 or Nov. 20 George Mason or Boston College St. Thomas, USVI Nov. 21 TBA St. Thomas, USVI Nov. 26 Wichita State Wichita, KS Nov. 29 Weber State Stephenville, TX December 3 Wiley College Stephenville, TX December 6 Baylor Waco, TX December 11 Central Florida Orlando, FL December 18 Air Force Colorado Springs, CO December 21 Huston-Tillotson Stephenville, TX December 29 UT Arlington* Stephenville, TX December 31 Abilene Christian* Abilene, TX Jan. 5 Southern Utah* Stephenville, TX Jan. 7 Sam Houston* Huntsville, TX Jan. 11 Chicago State Stephenville, TX Jan. 14 Abilene Christian* Stephenville, TX Jan. 19 Seattle U* Seattle, WA Jan. 21 California Baptist* Riverside, CA Jan. 26 Utah Tech* Stephenville, TX Jan. 28 Grand Canyon* Stephenville, TX February 1 UT Arlington* Arlington, TX February 4 UTRGV* Stephenville, TX February 9 Southern Utah* Cedar City, UT February 11 Utah Tech* St. George, UT February 15 Stephen F. Austin* Nacogdoches, TX February 18 Sam Houston* Stephenville, TX February 23 Utah Valley* Stephenville, TX February 25 UTRGV* Edinburg, TX March 3 New Mexico State* Stephenville, TX

Dates and times subject to change | Home games in bold | * WAC Game