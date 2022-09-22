Texan Basketball Returns as Midnight Madness set for Thursday, Sept. 29

STEPHENVILLE, Texas – Madness Returns to Wisdom Gym next week.

Tarleton Basketball season will kick into another gear as the return of Texan Hoops will be highlighted Thursday, Sept. 29, with the annual Midnight Madness festivities. After the gym clears following the volleyball match against Stephen F. Austin at 6 pm, the doors for Midnight Madness will officially open at 11 pm at Wisdom Gym.

Midnight Madness will have a new format once the clock strikes 12.

Each side of Wisdom Gym will be assigned a “team” color, either white or purple. There will be 300 shirts for each side for the first fans to fill the stands.

Performances from the Texan Stars, Tarleton Cheer, Foul Play, and DJ Quan will have Wisdom Gym rocking as fans await the introduction of the Texan Basketball teams. There will also be a 3v3 Basketball Tournament featuring student organization teams coached by Texan players where the first MM Champions will be crowned.

Once the clock strikes midnight, Tarleton will take the court and fans will get their first chance to meet the proud Defenders of the purple and white for head coaches Billy Gillispie and Misty Wilson .

Instead of the traditional Women’s and Men’s scrimmages, the players will compete in a Hot Shot contest with a Men’s Champion and Women’s Champion squaring off for Ultimate bragging rights. There will be a dunk contest, where the tournament field will be decided based on the crowd applause during pregame layup lines. A brief men’s purple-white game will wrap up the night with the winning team securing giveaways for their respective side of the gym.

The musical stylings of DJ Quan will be on hand for the event.

Midnight Madness is an in-person only event and will not be streamed. Attendance is free to the public and student body. No tickets are necessary. T-Shirts available while supplies last.