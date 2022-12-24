Tewksbury’s Carrina Barron leads star-studded team – Lowell Sun

One player, and one team, soared above the girls volleyball crowd this past season.

For the first time in program history, Tewksbury High captured the Division 3 state championship. The Redmen were led by senior Sensation Carrina Barron, who was dominant all over the court.

Tewksbury also Landed the Coach of the Year, as Alli Luppi is honored after Guiding the Redmen to the state title and a 22-win campaign.

Carrina Barron, Tewksbury

Player of the Year

Barron led the Redmen to their first state championship title, a year after leading the team to its first ever state semifinal appearance.

She finishes her career as a two-time All-State selection, a four-time Merrimack Valley Conference all-league selection, the MVC Player of the Year and an All-Scholastic. Barron was also named to the AVCA All-American Watch List.

After playing libero for her first three seasons, she changed positions to outside hitter and finished the season with 300 kills, 411 serve receive attempts with only 11 errors, 312 digs and 64 aces. She’ll be playing her next four years at Division 1 Bryant University.

Abby Downs, Billerica

A four-year starter who served as a Captain and played the outside hitter position, as well as on the front and back row, Downs was a key component in the Indians’ 15-7 season, which included a first-round state tournament win over Plymouth South.

Downs was named to the Merrimack Valley Conference all-league team, as well as Billerica’s Most Valuable Player. On the season she finished with 165 kills, 218 digs and 287 service receptions.

Aiden Arsenault, Billerica

A powerful middle hitter who dominated the front row in matches, Arsenault was an Offensive force for the Billerica, which finished with 15 wins, including making a trip to the state tournament.

A three-year varsity player, Arsenault was named to the Merrimack Valley Conference all-league team after finishing the season with 154 kills and 67 blocks. Besides her Offensive skills, she was also a major force on the defensive end, coming up with timely blocks.

Chance Drewicz, Chelmsford

A four-year varsity player and a three-year starter, Drewicz had a season to remember for the Lions.

A senior outside hitter and captain, she ranked in the top 25 in the state with 270 kills. She had 15 matches of 10-plus kills, seven games of 15-plus kills and three games with 20. Besides her Offensive talents, she also finished with 30 serving aces, 35 blocks and 220 digs.

She was named to the Merrimack Valley Conference all-league team and helped the Lions compete in the Division 1 state tournament.

Emma Taylor, Chelmsford

Known for her terrific serve, Taylor was immense for the Lions this past season, helping the team qualify for the Division 1 state tournament.

A senior outside hitter and Captain who was a four-year varsity player and three-year starter, Taylor was named to the Merrimack Valley Conference all-league team after leading the Lions with 80 aces and 220 digs. Her 80 aces ranked among the top 20 in the state.

Kaelyn Engeian, Groton-Dunstable

A 6-foot outside hitter, Engeian was one of the team’s outside hitters and was a Catalyst for the Crusaders’ 15-7 record, which included being crowned Mid-Wach B co-champions, as well as posting a postseason win in the Division 3 state tournament.

Showing her versatility, Engeian played all six positions and still led the team in aces with 72 and

Kills with 221. She was named the team’s Most Valuable Player as well as a Mid-Wach-B first-team all-star.

Svea Sullivan, Groton-Dunstable

A junior setter, Sullivan was instrumental in the team’s success as co-league Champions and a 15-7 overall record.

Sullivan was named the team’s Most Outstanding Player as well as being honored as a Mid-Wach B first-team all-star. She dominated in her second varsity season, collecting 395 assists and 66 aces.

“Svea not only ran the offense but was a solid leader on the court, always Stabilizing all players and helping bring the most out of them,” said head Coach Heather Barlow.

Ava Samataro, Lowell Catholic

A senior, Samataro was the leader for the Crusaders, helping to push the team into the Division 4 state tournament and finishing with 12 victories.

Samataro was a Commonwealth Athletic Conference all-star after finishing the season with 207 kills, 32 aces and 24 blocks. A dominant middle hitter, she was also named Lowell Catholic’s Most Valuable Player.

Isabella Perritano, North Middlesex

A four-year varsity player and a three-year starter and senior captain, Perritano put it all together this past season and was such an important figure on the court for the Patriots.

She set the school record for quality points, the plus-minus of play during matches. She also set the school record for hits with 1,228 and is second in program history with 162 kills in a season. Perritano compiled 162 kills, 284 digs and 43 aces, and a 93 serving percentage rate. Previously she was part of the team’s league Championship teams in 2019 and 2021. She is looking to play next year in college, possibly at Plymouth State.

Meghan Roemer, Pelham

A senior captain, Roemer helped lead the Pythons to 10 wins and a trip to the New Hampshire Division 3 playoffs. She finished her outstanding season with 34 kills, 60 aces, 307 assists and 118 digs.

For her efforts, Roemer was named to the New Hampshire All-State team as one of the top 18 players in the state, regardless of division.

Kiley Kennedy, Tewksbury

A senior setter, Kennedy emerged this year for the Redmen and was immense in the team’s ride to the Division 3 state championship title.

After being named a league all-star as a junior, she elevated her play and was named to the Merrimack Valley Conference all-league team. On the season, she finished with an astounding 552 assists, 256 digs, 10 blocks, 45 kills and 30 aces, all while helping the Redmen finish with a 22-3 record, including a 5-0 mark in the playoffs.

Ava Fernandes, Tewksbury

Her emergence as libero allowed Tewksbury head Coach Alli Luppi to move Carrina Barron to the outside hitter position and the Redmen offense couldn’t be stopped thereafter. Fernandes finished the

season with 260 digs, 44 aces, 68 assists and 23 kills.

A junior captain, she was named to the Merrimack Valley Conference all-league team and as

the TMHS Sportsmanship Award winner. In addition to volleyball, she was also a reserve player on last year’s TMHS softball team which lost in the state final.

Catherine Crane, Westford Academy

A senior who was an outside hitter but also versatile as an all-around player at other times, Crane helped the Ghosts qualify for the Division 1 state tournament.

She finished the season with 141 kills, 19 aces and 15 digs. For her efforts, Crane was named a Dual County League all-star and Westford Academy’s best all-around player.

Mia Rose, Westford Academy

Rose was named to the Dual County League all-star team after helping to lead the Ghosts to eight wins in a trip to the Division 1 state tournament.

As a setter, the senior finished the season with 371 assists, 10 kills, six aces and 6 digs. She was named the team’s Most Valuable Player and was the go-to person who made Westford’s offense run smoothly.

Alli Luppi, Tewksbury

Coach of the Year

In her sixth year as head coach, Luppi led the Redmen to a 22-3 overall record, which included a 5-0 record in the state tournament, the last game being a 3-1 win over No. 1 seed Dennis-Yarmouth to Capture the school’s first Division 3 state Championship title.

A former standout player at TMHS who was named the MVC Division 2 Player of the Year after leading the team to its first MVC Division 2 title, Luppi played college volleyball at Eastern Connecticut State University.

As a libero, she ended her career having the fourth most service aces, sixth most digs, and sixth

most sets played in program history.

Second team

Academy of Notre Dame: Elizabeth Hardy, sr., outside hitter; Elizabeth McKnelly, soph., outside hitter. Alvirne: Erin Stevens, sr., right side hitter/setter. Billerica: Naomi Boldebuck, sr., libero; Ella Quinn, soph., middle hitter. Chelmsford: Lea Bosch, sr., libero; Maggie Luke, soph., setter. Dracut: Gabby Lucarotti, sr., outside hitter; Ashlee Talbot, sr., setter; Jocelyn Vega, jr., libero; Leila Amiepouopou, fr., outside hitter. Gr. Lowell: Nellie Chan, sr., outside hitter; Yasmin Braga, sr., libero; Irene Emerson, jr., middle hitter; Annabel Senechiame, sr., setter. Groton-Dunstable: Abby Burgess, sr., right side hitter. Innovation Academy: Sadie Coleman-Plourse, sr., middle hitter; Emily Garcia, jr., outside hitter; Casey Dubois, jr., libero/setter. Lowell: Socheata Thaep, sr., hitter; Gianna Chalernsouk, sr., hitter. Lowell Catholic: Ellen McMahon, soph., setter. Nashoba Tech: Cody Buckley, sr., libero; Jocelyn Soly, jr., outside hitter; Michelle Dunn, sr., outside hitter. North Middlesex: Brooke Nelson, sr., outside hitter. Pelham: Angelina Balzotti, jr., libero. Shawsheen Tech: Cade Barron, jr., setter; Gabriella DiSalvo, sr., libero. Tewksbury: Tori Rowe, sr., right side hitter; Vanessa Green, sr., outside hitter. Westford: Lily DiRico, sr., hitter. Wilmington: Maddie McCarron, sr., middle hitter.

Honorable mention

Academy of Notre Dame: Emilia Cespedes, soph., middle hitter; Martina Boakye-Yiadom, soph., middle hitter. Billerica: Maggie Quinn, sr., outside hitter. Dracut: Katie Brooks, sr., opposite hitter; Bella Jezak, sr., defensive specialist; Julia Ward, fr., middle blocker. Gr. Lowell: Felicia Melendez, sr., outside hitter; Casey Ziemba, jr., middle hitter; Jesly Alcantaro, jr., defensive specialist; Alauna Hak, soph., defensive specialist. Innovation Academy: Melanie Bouzan, soph., setter. Lowell: Erin Hattan, jr., middle/outside hitter; Madison Sao, sr., setter. Lowell Catholic: Amanda Grace, soph., opposite hitter. Shawsheen Tech: Fiona Rexford, soph., middle blocker; Kiley McFadden, sr., outside hitter; Isabella DiSalvo, fr., defensive

specialist; Francesca Reardon, fr., right side hitter.