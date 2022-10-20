‘Tetherball’ Casting call attracts a mixed crowd of first-time auditioners and experienced actors

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Michigan — Dozens of auditioners lined up in the rain outside Manifest Productions on Saturday waiting for a shot at a role in the upcoming film “Tetherball,” set to be shot in Flint.

The feature-length comedy will star Andy Dick (“Newsradio”) and Dustin Diamond (“Saved by the Bell”) and is scheduled to start filming in the city on Monday.

Jeff Swerdan of Manifest Productions, which provided the Miller Road studio space for Tetherball Producer Rick Dawson and Director Christopher Nickin to hold the open Casting call, said about 25 to 30 people would be cast in supporting roles and as extras.

“Our goal is to try to get more movies to come to Flint,” said Swerdan as acting hopefuls read unrehearsed lines to Dawson and Nickin.

“A lot of movies are coming to Michigan because of the tax credits and Flint’s got a lot of cool locations,” he said.

Crews will be shooting in the Flint area and in Ann Arbor through the end of the month.

The movie tells the story of four telemarketers who rediscover their love of the Playground game tetherball.

The production was initially set to film in Ann Arbor, but the producers found more of the locations they needed in Flint. One scene will be shot at Joe Byrd Boxing Academy on North Saginaw Road.

Swerda hopes “Tetherball” brings attention to the area and encourages producers to hire local talent.

“If we can get a couple movies going here, then we can show that Flint is a good place to shoot movies,” he said.

About

by 9:30 am and auditions were scheduled to continue all day.

The crowd included both experienced actors and total newcomers.

John Knapp, 39, is a Flint landscaper. They heard about the auditions Saturday morning and decided to give it a shot.

“I’m ready for something else,” they said.

Knapp said movies being shot in Flint represent a sign of hope for the area. He’s interested in breaking into behind-the-scenes production work.

“There are opportunities,” they said. “It’s good to have some good news. It gives people something to be excited about.”

Swerdan said Manifest Productions has shot two short films of its own in downtown Flint this summer, with plans for two more full-length local films in November and in the spring.

“We’ll be doing big casting calls for those, too,” he said.

“There’s a real strong dedication to the arts in Flint. We might as well make this the next thing to push us forward.”