Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Purdue recap, Wisconsin preview

Welcome back to the Testudo Times Podcast! On this episode, the Editors break down Maryland men’s basketball’s tight loss at Purdue. Next, they preview Wednesday night’s game against Wisconsin and look ahead to the upcoming schedule.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode

Maryland men’s basketball’s upset bid at now-No. 1 Purdue fell just short in a 58-55 loss. How did the Terps nearly pull it off? On the other hand, what went wrong?

The Terps have another crucial game Wednesday, hosting Wisconsin at the XFINITY Center. A complete preview of the Matchup and predictions for the game.

Looking ahead at the next stretch of Big Ten games, where the schedule opens up for the Terps to capitalize.

