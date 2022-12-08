Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland men’s basketball schedule heats up

Welcome back to the Testudo Times Podcast! On this episode, the Editors discuss all things Maryland men’s basketball, including its recent win over Illinois and Tuesday’s loss at Wisconsin. They then dive into the upcoming schedule, which will be relentless. A brief Maryland football talk Recaps the episode.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode

Maryland men’s basketball picked up its first home signature win of the Kevin Willard era last Friday against Illinois. The hosts break down the win.

On Tuesday, though, the No. 13 The Terps picked up their first loss of the season at Wisconsin. What went wrong on the road?

The Terps have a Brutal next two games, facing Tennessee at the Barclays Center and hosting UCLA next Wednesday. The hosts preview Sunday’s Matchup against the No. 7 Volunteers.

Discussing Maryland football’s recent developments — including transfers, opt-outs and coaching changes — with the Duke’s Mayo Bowl just 23 days away.

Tune into last week’s podcast featuring a very special guest Maryland football Legend Boomer Preseason.

