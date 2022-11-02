Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland football vs. Wisconsin preview, men’s basketball and Women’s basketball discussion

The Testudo Times Podcast kicks off November with an action-packed episode. On this episode, the Editors look ahead to Maryland football’s incredibly important Matchup at Wisconsin this Saturday. Next, they take a look at Maryland men’s basketball, setting expectations and breaking down the nonconference schedule. Finally, the Episode ends with previewing Maryland Women’s basketball.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode:

Maryland football Returns from its bye week healthier and ready for a huge Showdown at Wisconsin. A complete preview of the Big Ten Matchup awaits.

Is Maryland football being talked about enough on a national scale?

Making predictions for Saturday’s game with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook

Setting expectations for Maryland men’s basketball and dissecting the nonconference schedule

Previewing the Maryland Women’s basketball season and what expectations lie ahead for head Coach Brenda Frese’s group

