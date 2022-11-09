Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland football discussion and men’s basketball begins

The Testudo Times Podcast is back, and the crossover season is in full effect. On this episode, the Editors recap Maryland football’s loss at Wisconsin and preview Saturday’s Matchup at No. 14 Penn State. They also discuss the start of the Kevin Willard era for Maryland men’s basketball.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode:

Maryland football came out flat in a 23-10 defeat at Wisconsin. What’s wrong for the Terps, especially on the Offensive end?

Maryland men’s basketball started new head Coach Kevin Willard’s tenure on a high note, defeating Niagara, 71-49. What were some of the takeaways from the season opener?

What are we looking to see in these next nonconference games for the Terps?

Shifting back to football, a complete preview of Saturday’s Matchup at No. 14 Penn State.

Game predictions for the Terps vs. the Nittany Lions, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you would like to Sponsor a Testudo Times Podcast, message us on Twitter @testudotimes or email us at [email protected].

Make sure to follow our Testudo Times Podcast Network Twitter account here for exclusive podcast content. You can find hosts Sam Oshtry and Ben Dickson on Twitter for more content as well.

You can find every Episode of the Testudo Times Podcast on iTunes hereSpotify here and MegaPhone here. If you’re into these things, rating and subscribing will help the podcast grow, and that’s always a good thing.