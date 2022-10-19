Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland football at Indiana recap and Northwestern preview

Welcome back to the Testudo Times Podcast! On this episode, the Editors discuss Maryland football’s 38-33 win at Indiana — and more importantly, the latest on starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. Next, they preview and predict Saturday’s Homecoming game against Northwestern.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode:

Maryland football defeated Indiana on the road, but Taulia Tagovailoa was carted off with what we now know is a sprained MCL. What’s his status?

If Billy Edwards Jr. has to start, what does he provide under center?

Breaking down the rest of the Terps’ road win.

Previewing Maryland’s ensuing Matchup against the 1-5 Northwestern Wildcats.

Predictions for the game, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook

