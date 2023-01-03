Terrence Metcalf named new CCC Football Coach

Coahoma Community College has selected Terrence Metcalf as the school’s new head football coach. Metcalf, a native of Clarksdale, played in the NFL for the Chicago Bears and at the college level for Ole Miss from 1997-2001.

He was named the Tiger’s Offensive line Coach this summer and replaces Travis Macon who was named the head football Coach at Itawamba Community College in Fulton in November.

Metcalf is the 11th football Coach for the college and has promised to make Tiger football exciting, but at the same time build character and men who can go on the next level academically or on to the next level in sports.

“It is a blessing and an honor to be named the football coach at Coahoma Community College,” said Metcalf upon being introduced to players and staff at the college Tuesday morning. “My football career started with junior high football at Clarksdale School District, moved to Ole Miss and then the NFL.

“I had a great career and made a lot of money, but I always felt and the long-range plan was to get into coaching,” said Metcalf. “I hope to guide young men down that same path at Coahoma.”

The new Coach said the Tigers will play aggressively on offense and will be a running team. He said he likes the flexibility of a 3-5-3 defense that blitz’ often.

Metcalf’s resume is impressive.

He was named first-team All-SEC in 2000 and 2001, while being a Consensus first-team All-American in 2001. Metcalf was named the SEC’s most valuable lineman in 2001.

He was drafted in the third round of the 2002 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. Metcalf played in the NFL for seven seasons, and was a member of the Chicago Bears team that played in the 2007 Super Bowl against Indianapolis.

He began coaching in 2011, and his first tenure with a MACCC school occurred from 2016-19 as an Assistant Coach at Pearl River Community College.

Metcalf has a bachelor’s degree in Human Resource Management from Ole Miss, and a Master’s in Interscholastic Athletic Administration from William Carey University.

CCC president Dr. Valmadge T. Towner said many applied for the job and he is pleased that the college’s selection committee picked Metcalf as Coahoma’s head football coach.

“We are fortunate to have a seasoned football coach who has been involved with football at all levels most of his life,” Dr. Towner said. “Coach Metcalf is a family man, a spiritual person and in my opinion he is a good role model for our student-athletes. He will add value to the Coahoma brand and he is eager to build on the successes that our program has experienced in recent years. Also, he is one of us in that he is from Clarksdale. So, we know he has a personal passion to see our own program do well.”

In his first season as CCC’s O-line coach, the Tigers led the conference in rushing yards per game with an average of 198.9. Coahoma averaged 4.6 yards per rush, which ranked third in the MACCC.

In addition to that, two Offensive linemen received All-MACCC North honors under Metcalf’s coaching. TJ Storey was named first-team All-MACCC North, and Almetris Smith was named second-team All-MACCC North.

Dr. Towner asks for Tiger Nation to support Coach Metcalf as he begins this journey with CCC.

“As with any endeavor of a sizable and significant nature, he will need all of us to support him as much as possible. I vow to do just that as president and as a believer in that education and sports can positively change and save lives, Dr. Towner said.