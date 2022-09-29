Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback

Terrell Owens being inducted into the Hall Of Fame.

SANTA CLARA, CA – NOVEMBER 01: 2018 Hall of Fame inductee Terrell Owens speaks during a ceremony at Halftime of the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders at Levi’s Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday.

The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled “The Crew” and said that the Washington Commanders should’ve traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.

