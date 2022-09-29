Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback

SANTA CLARA, CA – NOVEMBER 01: 2018 Hall of Fame inductee Terrell Owens speaks during a ceremony at Halftime of the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders at Levi’s Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday.

The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled “The Crew” and said that the Washington Commanders should’ve traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.

“Y’all would’ve been better off with Jimmy Garoppolo, to be quite honest,” Owens said via Audacy. “I don’t understand why you feel like Carson Wentz is the answer. Carson Wentz hasn’t been the answer in either of the last two or three stops that he’s been. I get you were employed once by the Washington franchise organization, but you’re being political with the stiff answers right about now.”

Owens isn’t a fan of Wentz, especially after he’s coming off a game against the Philadelphia Eagles where he got sacked nine times.

The Commanders are currently 1-2 through three games which has made their fanbase pretty unhappy.

Based on how their roster is constructed, Garoppolo might not have made a difference. It’s likely going to be another long year in the Nation’s Capital.