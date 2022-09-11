Terre Haute North snaps Bull Dogs’ volleyball win streak

Coming off back-to-back three-set sweeps against Southport and Scottsburg, the Columbus North volleyball team was riding a little momentum going into Saturday’s Conference Indiana battle against Terre Haute North.

But whatever momentum the Bull Dogs may have had, they gave back after a slow start, and the Patriots handed them a 25-16, 25-15, 25-22 defeat.

“I don’t know if we were tired or what, but it’s not how we played this week,” Columbus North Coach Jenna Ortega said. “We played 10 times better against (Southport and Scottsburg) than we did today. It’s disappointing that we didn’t show up.”

The Bull Dogs (6-10, 1-2) were within 10-8 in the first set before Terre Haute North pulled away.

Columbus North jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second set behind the serving of Katelynn Mabis. The Bull Dogs led 6-5 and were tied 7-7 before the Patriots took control.

The third set was tied at 5-5 when Terre Haute North scored five in a row. Columbus North got back to within 24-22 before the Patriots put it away.

Karen Dutro recorded seven kills and two aces, and Emma Burns had 13 assists and two aces to lead the Bull Dogs. Kaitlin White and Kennedy Horn each tallied three blocks, and Emily Stair notched 12 digs.

Also for Columbus North, Mabis pounded six kills. Reese Edwards had nine assists, and Rylie Boezeman added eight digs.

“I just don’t think there was that really that leader that we had been used to having, where everybody is coming together and pushing forward,” Ortega said. “We just got in a hole that we try not to get in.”