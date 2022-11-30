Terravita Golf and Country Club reopens course after $8.5 million renovation

Scottsdale, Ariz. (November 30, 2022) – Terravita Golf & Country Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. recently reopened its newly renovated golf course to member play following an $8.5 million renovation and enhancement project. Golf course architect Phil Smith led the seven-month renovation while Heritage Links performed the construction work.

Originally designed by Billy Casper and Greg Nash, Terravita opened for play in 1994. In developing the renovation master plan, Smith focused on the outdated irrigation system, Bunkers and green Complexes as well as turf Improvements on the 28-year-old course. Membership approved the renovation project in 2021 and course work began on April 1, 2022. During construction all 18 greens were re-designed, rebuilt and grassed using TifEagle Bermuda grass; tee boxes were repositioned; Fairways were reshaped; and a new state-of-the-art irrigation system was installed. All Bunkers were also strategically repositioned, reshaped and rebuilt incorporating a technically advanced drainage and liner system featuring Capillary Concrete. This new generation lining method increases the speed at which water flows through the bunker, Minimizing washouts, reducing maintenance and producing superior playability.

“It has been my Honor to work alongside Troon, Terravita and Heritage Links to renovate the Terravita golf course,” said Smith. “During the renovation process I was able to design a new golf course that Rewards good shots and fairly challenges all levels of play. I am proud to say Terravita Golf & Country Club now has a golf course the members can enjoy, uninterrupted, for many years to come.”

Located in North Scottsdale, Terravita is set in one of the most scenic and colorful parts of the Sonoran Desert. The par 72 golf course now stretches 7,112 yards, an increase of 37 yards from the previous design.

“Terravita Members are rediscovering their golf course like an old friend that has come back, but even better than they remember. What Phil Smith and the Heritage Links team has accomplished is truly magnificent, and the Terravita Members are so proud of their new surroundings,” said Terravita Golf & Country Club’s General Manager Rich Riffle.

Troon Privé, the private club operating division of Troon, manages Terravita Golf & Country Club. For more information on Terravita Golf & Country Club, visit www.terravita.com.

About Terravita

Terravita is a private, member-owned community set on 823 Acres in North Scottsdale. Terravita, Del Webb’s first all-age community, was developed in late 1993 and turned over to the membership in 1998. The name, Terravita, comes from the Latin words Terra (land or earth) and Vita (life), creating the Harmony of land and life. In 2019, the club unveiled a newly remodeled clubhouse featuring enhanced dining options and an expanded bar experience, while maximizing the scenic views of the surrounding desert and mountain vistas.

About Troon

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Troon is the world’s largest golf and golf-related Hospitality management company providing services at 750-plus locations, including 725-plus 18-hole equivalent golf courses around the globe. In addition to golf, Troon specializes in homeowner association management, private residence clubs, estate management and associated hospitality venues. Troon’s award-winning food and beverage division operates and manages 600-plus food and beverage operations located at golf resorts, private clubs, daily fee golf courses and recreational facilities. With properties located in 45-plus states and 30-plus countries, Troon’s family of brands includes Troon Golf, Troon Privé, Troon International, Indigo Sports, CADDYMASTER, ClubUp, Cliff Drysdale Tennis, Peter Burwash International, True Club Solutions, RealFood Hospitality, Strategy and Design, Casa Verde Golf and ICON Management. For additional news and information, visit www.Troon.com.

