Terquavion Smith stretchered off court, UNC’s Leaky Black ejected for flagrant foul

NC State guard Terquavion Smith was stretchered off the court during Saturday’s game at North Carolina after taking a hard foul. NC State’s official Twitter quickly announced that Smith had an elbow and neck injury, and that he would not return to the game. North Carolina guard Leaky Black was assessed a flagrant two foul following a review, which resulted in his immediate ejection. Review showed that Black hit Smith in the face with his arm as Smith went up for a basket. Officials determined that Black was not making a play on the ball and the contact was significant enough to tag him with the flagrant.

Smith remained on the floor for a while following Black’s foul. His teammates huddled near NC State’s bench and appeared to be consoling one another. Smith had 12 points in 24 minutes before exiting the game.

North Carolina held a 59-49 lead with just over 10 minutes left in the second half when the foul occurred. Black exited Saturday’s game with nine points on 2-for-6 shooting from the field before he was ejected.

NC State star Terquavion Smith was stretchered off the court at North Carolina with what the school has called elbow and neck injuries. They hit the floor hard after getting fouled by Leaky Black. Black was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul. pic.twitter.com/mvuGPpG8fo — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 21, 2023

Smith, a sophomore, has emerged as one of the ACC’s top Playmakers this season. The sophomore was averaging 19.1 points and 4.7 assists per game entering Saturday’s contest. He was recently listed as a first-round pick in CBS Sports’ mock 2023 NBA Draft.

Smith signed with the Wolfpack in 2021 out of Farmville (NC) Central High School. A four-star prospect in the Top247, he ranked as the No. 79 players nationally, No. 17 shooting guard and No. 3 players in the state of North Carolina.

“I’m still learning Jarkel Joiner,” NC State Coach Kevin Keatts recently said of guards Joiner and Smith. “I sat those two guys down and told them that they (the team) are going to be as good as you guys are and you guys can’t be average. When I looked at them against Clemson, I think that they were 7 for 31 and that’s not good enough. I give you a lot of offense freedom but you guys have to be better as a group and I know that they stepped up today. We are going to go as far as they take up”