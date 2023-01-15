Terps take the next step with a 7-footer

Without a lot of impact big men available, the Maryland basketball staff has not focused much on frontcourt recruits in the 2023 class lately, instead looking likely to Replenish that part of the roster in the transfer portal. But Kevin Willard has added one high school center to his list during the past month, and now he’s taking the next step.

Maryland will host IMG academy center Braden Pierce will take an official visit to Maryland on Jan. 27, he confirmed to InsideMDSports on Friday night. Willard offered Pierce, a 7-foot, 230-pound senior from Woodstock, Ga., on December 23rd.

“I really just want a place with good academics and where I can develop … I started playing basketball pretty late so I haven’t been able to develop like some others have,” he told 247Sports’ Dushawn London in late December.

“As far as visits go, I’m not sure yet if I will take all five visits this year … If I find a school that I really fit with then it might not come down to all five. I don’t have a true timetable but it will definitely happen before the April signing period. Ideally I will commit either late January or February.”

Pierce is a teammate of Maryland commit Jamie Kaiser.

“For a play style, I just want a play style where they play through the bigs, and let the bigs play free. I feel like I can play inside, out on the perimeter or wherever Coach needs me,” he told London.

247Sports’ Eric Bossi wrote of Pierce last summer: “he’s pushing seven feet tall and will be one to watch during a prep school year at IMG. He has some touch around the rim, runs pretty well and has a bit of a mean streak in him. He was at NC State for an Unofficial visit a few days ago and has an offer from the Pack and mentioned Rutgers as another recent high major offer.”

NC State, Missouri and South Carolina are among the other schools prioritizing Pierce. Indiana and Iowa have also been showing interest. Maryland has just one proven post player on the roster in Julian Reese and needs at least two more frontcourt players for next year.

