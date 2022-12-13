Terps standout Rakim Jarrett announces NFL Draft decision

Rakim Jarrett has played his final game for Maryland, they announced today. The Terps standout is off the to the NFL and has opted out of Maryland’s appearance in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against NC State.

Jarrett, a former five-star recruit from St. John’s (DC), was expected to announce his departure, having arrived in College Park in 202 with a firm three-year plan. He was the team’s leading receiver each of the past two seasons. His 829 yards last season were the ninth-highest single-season total in program history, and his 62 receptions ranked seventh. He’s tied for 10th in school history with four 100-yard receiving games.

“I knew going into the year no matter what, there was a high possibility of [this being] my last year here, so I was just trying to do as much as possible to really etch my name in history and help the team win, and I think I did that by back-to-back Bowl games,” he said.

Maryland Coach Mike Locksley “is doing everything he told me in the recruiting process, that he was gonna give me the ball, I was gonna have an opportunity to go to the NFL after three years. And he was gonna take care of me. He did that and I appreciate him for that,” he said.

He added some humor to his press conference when asked if he’s healthy after missing the season finale, a blowout win over Rutgers.

“I just hyperextended my knee. It was a little swelling. I think I could have [played], but I would have had to brace it up. But it was Rutgers. They didn’t need me,” he said, drawing laughs from the media members in the room.

“Sorry, Rutgers,” they said.

This year, he posted 40 catches for 471 yards and three touchdowns, a down year for the explosive 6-foot, 190-pound junior. But he’s still viewed by Scouts as a fourth-round pick or better, and he can improve his stock with an impressive showing at the combine. He’s one of three Maryland receivers who have a chance to be drafted, along with Jacob Copeland and Dontay Demus. Both of them have also opted out of the bowl, Copeland forgoing his final year of eligibility to declare for the draft.

“The two-time Honorable Mention All-Big Ten pick is quick, a reliable route-runner and accelerates smoothly, but he’s only the most accomplished of a deep set of pass-catchers that also includes Florida-transfer Jacob Copelandas well as two intriguing size/speed options in Corey Dyches (6-foot-1, 219 pounds) and Dontay Demus (6-foot-3, 219 pounds), each of whom Ranks higher among Scouts than their relatively meager statistics (27 catches for 376 yards and three scores and 14-153-1, respectively) suggest,” FOX Sprts NFL Analyst Rob Rang wrote.

Jarrett’s surprising flip from his long-time LSU commitment to Maryland was perhaps the biggest story of National Signing Day 2019.

“The Terps got better today. And to be able to Recruit a guy like Rakim Jarrett, who was a national guy — our staff did a tremendous job, our players, the coaches and their wives all played a huge role in being able to secure a commitment from one of the top players in the country,” Maryland Coach Mike Locksley said at the time. “But again, I’ve got to give the kid a lot of credit. It just shows, the type of character he has as a player, that he’s a guy that’s a leader. He’s not afraid to take on tough tasks, he’s not afraid to come be a part of something that’s growing and it speaks volumes to the kid’s character and I’ve known Rakim since he was in the eighth grade. So glad to have him be a Terp.”