Terps standout lands on a prestigious award list

Maryland basketball will need Donna Scott to star regularly this season, and expectations are high for the senior forward. For the second year in a row, he was itselected to watch list for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year award, one of 20 players on the initial watch list.

Scott averaged 12.6 points last season, ranking third on the team behind a couple of players who are gone, Eric Ayala and Fats Russell. They led the Terps in rebounds, at 6.2 rebounds per game. Scott, one of three Big Ten players selected for the watch list, will need to lead a team including a bunch of players needing to prove themselves.

“I see a light in front of guys. Just guys out there wanting to give their all knowing that even if it is not your last year or it is your first year, you bring the same energy to the court. We just want to win . We go out there and try to take each other’s heads off, but when we step off the court, we are all family,” Scott said at Big Ten media day.

Donta Scott’s impressions of Kevin Willard?

Via the press release:

“The Philadelphia native enters the season having played in 94 career games, including 79 starts, with 926 total points (9.9 per game) and 493 rebounds (5.2 per game).

Named after Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone, the annual Honor in its ninth year recognizes the top power forwards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

The Basketball Hall of Fame is proud to annually recognize the best power forwards in the Collegiate game with the Karl Malone Award, which bears the name of one of the Greatest players of all time,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “To be named to the watchlist of the Karl Malone Award is a great honor and I know he values ​​the opportunity to watch these players compete throughout the season. We are honored to have his unique perspective in our evaluation each year.”

2023 Karl Malone Award Candidates:

*Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2022-2023 season.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, in each of the three rounds beginning Friday, October 28. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2022 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just five. In March the five Finalists will be presented to Malone and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a Winner will be selected.

The Winner of the 2023 Karl Malone Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional Awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Award (Point Guard), Jerry West Award (Shooting Guard), Julius Erving Award (Small Forward) and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center), in addition to the Women’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award include Keegan MurrayIowa (2022), Drew TimmeGonzaga (2021), Obi ToppinDayton (2020), Zion WilliamsonDuke (2019), Deandre AytonArizona (2018), John MotleyBaylor (2017), Georges NiangIowa State (2016) and Montrezl HarrellLouisville (2015).

For more information on the 2023 Karl Malone Award and the latest updates, visit hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #MaloneAward on Twitter and Instagram.