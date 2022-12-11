Terps snag all-conference transfer at key spot

Former Cincinnati transfer cornerback Ja’Quan Sheppard committed to Maryland Sunday, becoming the first incoming transfer for the Terps this offseason and a big addition at a position of need.

Sheppard, a first-team all-American Athletic Conference pick in 2022, tallied 50 tackles (33 solo), one sack and 10 pass breakups across 12 games. He played a total of 25 games across his first three seasons with the Bearcats, including appearances in the AAC Championship and College Football Playoff semifinal in 2021.

Since entering the transfer portal on December 5, Sheppard reported offers from Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Cal and more. They announced a top-two of Maryland and UCF on December 8 before taking an official visit to College Park this weekend.

Maryland has a major need for cornerback experience heading into next season with Deonte Banks announcing his decision to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, ranking as Mel Kiper Jr.’s No. 3 corner and No. 21 prospects. Cornerback Jakorian Bennett also exhausted Eligibility and will take part in the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl ahead of the NFL Draft. So the Terps lack proven Big Ten Corners on next season’s roster, and Sheppard is expected to address that need and start immediately.

The Terps will hope to pair Sheppard with cornerback Tarheeb Still, who could return to College Park for his senior season and provide key experience at defensive back. Rising sophomore Gavin Gibson showed great flashes when healthy during his true freshman season and is primed for a bigger role in 2023.

Head Coach Mike Locksley and his staff Hosted a bunch of key recruits over the weekend as the transfer portal opened up and the early signing period for Class of 2023 recruits is right around the corner.