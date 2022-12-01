Terps see first NFL departure, Bowl opt-out

Maryland football has its first NFL departure of the postseason. Receiver Jacob Copeland announced on Wednesday he plans to forego his final year of eligibility and will be opting out of Maryland’s Bowl game.

Copeland, who transferred from Florida to Maryland before this season, was widely expected to only spend one more year in college before looking to play for a paycheck. He overcame a rough upbringing, with his father spending time in prison before dying when Copeland was 13, and his mother allowing him to move in with another family to escape the violence in his neighborhood.

“When I was younger, I lived in one of the toughest environments in Pensacola. My whole life I have faced many challenges and overcame the odds that were stacked against me. I am proud of the man that I have become today. Despite the obstacles and negatives that come with it, were it not for sports and my relationship with God, I do not know where I would be today,” he wrote on Twitter.

“At this time, I have decided to forego the Bowl game and my last year of Eligibility and continue Chasing my Dreams by declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. To the next generation following behind me, I want to encourage you to follow your Dreams and never let anyone take away the things that bring love and Joy into your life. Life is too short to leave a Legacy for others to look u to, so they can see that nothing is impossible as long as you are willing to put in the work .”

The 6-foot, 202-pound junior was Maryland’s fourth-leading receiver this season, with 376 yards, but he led the team in yards per catch (14.5) and was the team’s highest-rated receiver according to Pro Football Focus’ analytics grades .

His announcement follows eight players who’ve announced their decisions to transfer and the departure of tight ends Coach Mike Miller. Heavy bouts of turnover are common after the regular season are typical in the age of the transfer Portal and NIL.

“I am Thankful for the experiences and relationships I have built over the years. I want to thank God for blessing me with h ability to lay football at a Collegiate level. Also, I would like to thank the University of Maryland where I finished it .” Copeland wrote “Shout out to the coaching, medical and academic staff for supporting me throughout my career. You have played a huge role in helping me become the best that I can be.