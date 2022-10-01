Terps ready for a wet day, struggling Spartans

After a strong showing on the road against No. 4 Michigan, Maryland football Returns home to play host to East Division foe, Michigan State.

Both programs are trending in opposite directions through four games in 2022, with the Terps starting 3-0 and losing to the Wolverines by one possession, while the Spartans started 2-0 but stumbled against Washington and suffered a 34-7 beatdown against Minnesota last week

“When you look at [Michigan State’s] record, it’s easy to say ‘Hey, you know, they’re struggling,’ but when you watch the tape like we do as coaches, they’ve played two really formidable opponents,” head Coach Mike Locksley said. “We expect them to come in here and try to get back on track… we’ve got to do everything we can and the things that we can control to not let that happen.”

Maryland looked for no moral victories despite a strong performance last Saturday and quickly turned its focus to the Spartans. This week’s weather report has thrown another aspect of preparation into the fold, as cold and wet conditions could work to take the air out of the ball and level the playing field.

“Ball security becomes even more important, not that it’s not important,” Locksley said. “How you catch the ball, we actually took care of [Wednesday] we had a couple of our different periods where we used wet balls. We sprayed the balls down before we snapped them so the quarterback and receivers have to be used to operating with wet footballs… We talked to [the receivers] about the importance of using their hands and then even when in traffic, body catching at times to secure the ball. Talk on the defensive side of wet ball, wet field, the importance of having your feet Underneath you.”

The Terps will aim to win the turnover battle, as wet-weather games are often won on that differential by keeping control on offense, but also continuing to improve on its creation of turnovers defensively.

“Regarding turnovers, there was more of an emphasis for us kind of these last two weeks of practice of more turnovers circuits,” linebacker Ahmah McCullogh said. “And so we implemented that more into our drills. And for my coach, Coach Lance Thompson, he always does a recovery circuit, so as soon as I see the ball it’s like muscle memory, so it’s a habit. So there was more of building a habit as far as when you see ball, get ball.”

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (Ribs and Knee) and wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (Head) are both considered gametime decisions by Locksley, but were able to practice this week. Linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II, who did not travel to Michigan, also returned to practice this week.

Maryland’s home Matchup against Michigan State kicks off at 3:30 pm and will be broadcast on FS1.

Michigan State Spartans (2-2, 0-1)

2021 record: (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Mel Tucker

Players to Watch: Quarterback Payton Thorne (R-JR), Wide Receiver Keon Coleman (SO), Cornerback Kendell Brooks (SR), Linebacker Cal Halladay (R-SO)

Strength: Passing Offense… Not much is going well for Michigan State right now, but Payton Thorne has generally done pretty well this season. Through four games Thorne has completed 65.25% of his passes for 900 yards and seven touchdowns, but has thrown six interceptions to go along with that.

“Talented quarterback that has the ability to make plays with both his arm and his feet,” Locksley said of Thorne this week. “Big, tall guy that makes all the throws in this league a little bit, you know, has transferred into Michigan State. So the arm Talent is there.”

Sophomore wide receiver Keon Coleman and redshirt junior wide receiver Tre Mosley each had strong starts to the 2022 campaign, but were held in check against Minnesota, combining for just seven catches and 53 yards. Don’t expect the Spartans to succeed on the ground, as they will have to make things happen in the passing game to have success.

Weaknesses: Passing Defense… The defensive side of the ball as a whole has not been pretty for the Spartans in 2022. After easy wins against Western Michigan and Akron, Michigan State struggled to stop both Washington and Minnesota through the air.

The Huskies, led by former Indiana Hoosier Michael Penix Jr., threw for 397-yards and four touchdowns, which was followed up by a 268-yard, three-touchdown performance by Minnesota last week. The Golden Gophers were also able to get 240 yards on the ground against the Spartans, leaving the defense reeling as the heart of the 2022 season begins.