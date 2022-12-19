Terps land key transfer at position of need

With most and perhaps all of its veteran receivers departing, Maryland football needed reinforcements at the position. And the Terps got one Sunday night, when Florida International transferred Tyrese Chambers committed.

Chambers, a Baltimore native, considered transferring to Maryland last season, but decided to return to FIU. They reeled him in this time, adding a receiver with size and production. The 6-1, 195-pound rising senior totaled 146 catches for 2,429 yards and 21 touchdowns in three years. He had an explosive season two seasons ago as a sophomore, posting 1,074 yards and nine touchdowns — both school records — on a whopping 23.9 yards per catch average, which ranked second nationally.

He’ll arrive at Maryland as a grad transfer, having began his college career at Scott Junior College before playing one year at Sacred Heart before transferring to FIU. Maryland beat seven other Finalists for Chambers: Colorado, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Arizona State, Central Florida and Toledo. They visited Colorado and new Coach Deion Sanders a week ago.

Chambers’ addition is big because Maryland lost Veterans Rakim Jarrett, Dontay Demus and Jacob Copeland at the position, and senior Jeshaun Jones will also exit unless he opts to take advantage of a Covid year. Maryland has young talent at the position led by Tai Felton and Octavian Smith, but needed experience and proven ability. He’s not the only such player Mike Locksley is hoping to add; Maryland also hosted WVU transfer Kaden Prather, a former four-star recruit from Germantown, over the weekend.

The addition of proven Playmakers at wide receiver could help influence star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s impending decision on whether to return for his senior season.

Chambers played at Baltimore’s Polytechnic Institute, catching 51 passes for more than 1,100 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior in high school, and was one of two wide receivers named to the USA Today’s Maryland First Team All-State list.