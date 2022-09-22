Terps in the NFL: Week Two

Ridiggulous. The story of the Terps in the NFL yet again is Stefon Diggs, who set the football world ablaze on Monday night with a tremendous performance in a win over Tennessee.

It’s simple. Stef is…

And he is a Terp. We made sure to let everyone know.

People Digg’d the new bio.

Get you an alma mater that has love for you like Stefon Diggs’ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0RptxdPcI2 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) September 20, 2022

Let’s take a further look at Stef’s Spectacular game as well as DJ and Darnell in Week Two of Terps in the NFL.

Darnell Savage and the Green Bay Packers picked up their first win of the season, defeating the Chicago Bears 27-10 in Lambeau Field, tallying six tackles in the win. Strong to prevent first downs. Justin Fields is marked short of the first down, Darnell Savage gave Chase #DaBears #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/MuOh6yztqF — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) September 19, 2022