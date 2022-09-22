Terps in the NFL: Week Two


Stefon Diggs

Football

Ridiggulous. The story of the Terps in the NFL yet again is Stefon Diggs, who set the football world ablaze on Monday night with a tremendous performance in a win over Tennessee.

It’s simple. Stef is…

And he is a Terp. We made sure to let everyone know.

People Digg’d the new bio.

Let’s take a further look at Stef’s Spectacular game as well as DJ and Darnell in Week Two of Terps in the NFL.

An Incredible stat line.

An Incredible start to the year.

Let’s take a look at all THREE of Stef’s touchdowns.

WONDAY!

HIM.

And of course, the slick moves.

Darnell Savage and the Green Bay Packers picked up their first win of the season, defeating the Chicago Bears 27-10 in Lambeau Field, tallying six tackles in the win.

Strong to prevent first downs.

All 14 Terps will be back in action in Week Three, starting on Thursday night, where Michael Dunn will kick off the week of Terps in the NFL.

Thursday, September 12
8:15 p.m

  • Michael Dunn and the Cleveland Browns will welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football, on Amazon Prime

Sunday, September 25
1:00 p.m

  • Chig Okonkwo and the Tennessee Titans will look for their first win of the season at home against the Las Vegas Raiders, on FOX
  • Nick CrossByron Cowart, Yannick Ngakoue and the Indianapolis Colts will host the Kansas City Chiefs, on CBS
  • Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills will look to stay perfect in Miami against the Dolphins, on CBS
  • Josh Woods and the Detroit Lions will look to make it two in a row in a Divisional Matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, on FOX
  • Ty Johnson and the New York Jets will play their third AFC North team in a row as they face the Cincinnati Bengals, on CBS
  • DJ Moore and the Carolina Panthers have a Divisional Matchup at home against the New Orleans Saints, on FOX

4:25 p.m

  • JC Jackson will play in his first home game as a Los Angeles Charger against the Jacksonville Jaguars, on CBS
  • Jake Funk and the Los Angeles Rams will head to Arizona to face the Cardinals, on FOX
  • Quinton Jefferson and the Seattle Seahawks will take on Jared Bernhardt and the Atlanta Falcons, on FOX
  • Darnell Savage will play in the game of the week as his Green Bay Packers fly to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers, on FOX

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button