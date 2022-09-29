Terps in the NFL: Week Three


Yannick Ngakoue

Football

The Terps wrecked havoc on the defensive end in Week Three, with former teammates Yannick Ngakoue and Quinton Jefferson both recording sacks and Darnell Savage recovering a fumble.

But Let’s start by saying that through three weeks of the regular season, a Terp leads the league in receiving.

Now, Let’s look at our defensive guys in Week Three of Terps in the NFL.

The Indianapolis Colts got their first win of the season against a great Kansas City Chiefs team at home on Sunday and DL Yannick Ngakoue was at the center of it.

Taking down Patty Mahomes

TEAM win

Got the back issue figured out and thrived on the field.

Q started his first game of the year for the Seahawks and didn’t disappoint, recording two tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss.

Darnell Savage and the Green Bay Packers beat Tampa Bay by two points and of course Darnell was a key piece of the game saving play.

And a big fumble recovery in the first half!

All 14 Terps will be back in action in Week Three, starting on Sunday and finishing on Monday Night Football with Jake Funk.

Sunday, October 2
1:00 p.m

  • Michael Dunn and the Cleveland Browns face Jared Bernhardt and the Atlanta Falcons, on CBS
  • Two former teammates go head to head as Quinton Jefferson and the Seattle Seahawks face Josh Woods and the Detroit Lions, on FOX
  • The two Terp Rookies go head to head as Nick Crosswith Yannick Ngakoue, Byron Cowart and the Indianapolis Colts take on Chig Okonkwo and the Tennessee Titans, on FOX
  • Ty Johnson and the New York Jets head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers, on CBS
  • Homecoming for Stefon Diggs as the Bills play the Ravens in Baltimore, on CBS
  • JC Jackson and the Los Angeles Chargers travel to Houston to play the Texans, on CBS

4:25 p.m

  • DJ Moore and the Carolina Panthers host the Arizona Cardinals, on FOX
  • Darnell Savage and the Green Bay Packers welcome the New England Patriots, on CBS

Monday, October 3
8:20 p.m

  • Jake Funk and the Los Angeles Rams play the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, on ESPN

