Terps in the NFL: Week Three

The Terps wrecked havoc on the defensive end in Week Three, with former teammates Yannick Ngakoue and Quinton Jefferson both recording sacks and Darnell Savage recovering a fumble.

But Let’s start by saying that through three weeks of the regular season, a Terp leads the league in receiving.

Stefon Diggs making a name for himself 😤 pic.twitter.com/WG1s4AjaeL — Bills Nation (@BillsNationCP) September 27, 2022

Now, Let’s look at our defensive guys in Week Three of Terps in the NFL.

The Indianapolis Colts got their first win of the season against a great Kansas City Chiefs team at home on Sunday and DL Yannick Ngakoue was at the center of it. Yannick Ngakoue was a force against a pretty good Chiefs’ Offensive line! 👀 pic.twitter.com/hA0D7npvn0 — Ʊ Bring The Juice Ʊ (@BTJPod) September 28, 2022 Taking down Patty Mahomes Bring it around town. 🌀 pic.twitter.com/SkIWNOPNhG — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 27, 2022 All Glory to God 💙#ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/7zWsMUUwA9 — Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) September 26, 2022 TEAM win When I mean TEAM win – I mean the fans too! The crowd was CRAZY loud today! Couldn’t have done it without Colts Nation! 💙 — Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) September 25, 2022 Got the back issue figured out and thrived on the field. NEW: Yannick Ngakoue’s first breakout performance with the Colts didn’t happen at random. It came after the team treated a chronic back issue he started feeling in training camp: https://t.co/NIAnHVJx5Y — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) September 26, 2022

Q started his first game of the year for the Seahawks and didn’t disappoint, recording two tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss. Quinton Jefferson gets home for a sack! #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/NIZWfcdVfu — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) September 25, 2022 Quinton Jefferson has earned that! One of the Hardest working players I’ve seen for the #Seahawks. Non stop — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) September 25, 2022

Darnell Savage and the Green Bay Packers beat Tampa Bay by two points and of course Darnell was a key piece of the game saving play. The final 2-point conversion attempt perfectly encapsulates why the Packers’ front office actively targets athletes. Savage’s Acceleration and De’Vondre’s vertical. pic.twitter.com/1OUzCW2XwJ — Daire Carragher (@DaireCarragher) September 26, 2022 On the 2-pt conversion, Darnell Savage saw the ball go up in the air & an arm went up and tipped it. Savage was also in position: “I was locked in. I knew I was going to make that play, so I’m happy @Came_Along_Way got a hand on it. They had a heckuva day. They deserved that, honestly.” — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) September 26, 2022 And a big fumble recovery in the first half! 🚨 SAVAGE MODE 🚨 Darnell Savage recovers the fumble to give Green Bay the ball back 🙌#GoPackGopic.twitter.com/PGVXWKTeu5 — Packers Nation (@PackersNationCP) September 25, 2022