Terps in the NFL: Week One


Stefon Diggs

Football

We are through one week of the NFL season and it started STRONG for our Terps in the NFL as Bills WR Stefon Diggs starred on the NFL’s opening night against the Defending Super Bowl Champs, Jake Funk’s Los Angeles Rams.

Check out the full report on Diggs night and the rest of our Terps in Week One of the Terps

Nick Cross had a very strong Week One, playing every snap on defense and tallying four Solo tackles.

He was the highest graded Rookie safety in coverage in the NFL…

Nick is a top-10 rookie in the NFL so far

Youngest player in the NFL. And a starter.

Fellow Rookie Chig Okonkwo had a big 19-yard catch in his NFL debut in Tennessee.

All 14 Terps will be back in action in Week Two, starting on Thursday night, where JC Jackson will look to make his LA Chargers debut (he’s questionable).

Thursday, September 15
8:15 p.m

  • JC Jackson and the Los Angeles Chargers will play their second Divisional Matchup in a row in Kansas City against the Chiefs, on Amazon Prime

Sunday, September 18
1:00 p.m

  • Ty Johnson and the New York Jets will travel to face Michael Dunn and the Cleveland Browns, on CBS
  • Josh Woods and the Detroit Lions will host the Washington Commanders, on FOX
  • DJ Moore and the Carolina Panthers will fly out to Jersey to face the New York Giants, on FOX
  • Nick CrossByron Cowart and Yannick Ngakoue will travel to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars, on CBS

4:25 p.m

  • Jake Funk and the Los Angeles Rams will welcome Jared Bernhardt and the Atlanta Falcons, on FOX
  • Quinton Jefferson and the Seattle Seahawks will head to San Francisco to face the 49ers, on FOX

8:20 p.m

  • Darnell Savage Jr. and the Green Bay Packers will look to pick up their first win vs. Chicago on Sunday Night Football, on NBC

Monday, September 19
8:15 p.m

  • Two Terps will face off on Monday Night Football as Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills will face Chig Okonkwo and the Tennessee Titans, on ESPN

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button