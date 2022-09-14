Terps in the NFL: Week One

We are through one week of the NFL season and it started STRONG for our Terps in the NFL as Bills WR Stefon Diggs starred on the NFL’s opening night against the Defending Super Bowl Champs, Jake Funk’s Los Angeles Rams.

🏈 8 catches

🏈 122 yards

🏈 1 TD@StefonDiggs starting the season in style. ✨ #Kickoff2022 pic.twitter.com/ZaPx9kuJs7 — NFL (@NFL) September 9, 2022

Check out the full report on Diggs night and the rest of our Terps in Week One of the Terps

Nick Cross had a very strong Week One, playing every snap on defense and tallying four Solo tackles. He was the highest graded Rookie safety in coverage in the NFL… Nick Cross was PFF’s highest graded rookie safety in coverage in week 1 🔒 pic.twitter.com/r5A1UFuJn0 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) September 13, 2022 Nick is a top-10 rookie in the NFL so far ROOKIE POWER RANKINGS – ENTERING WEEK 2 1. Kenyon Green

2. Sauce Gardner

3. Derek Stingley Jr.

4. Jahan Dotson

5. Travon Walker

6. Abraham Lucas

7. Trent McDuffie

8. Cade York

9. Drake London

10. Nick Cross Thoughts? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/rVv9q9OUyH — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 13, 2022 Youngest player in the NFL. And a starter. The NFL has 1,696 players on the active roster, and Nick Cross is the youngest of them all. He’ll turn 21 and could make his first NFL start this weekend, but if you think he’ll act much differently, you need to get to know him: https://t.co/DU8TSAA8e8 pic.twitter.com/WYXzlki8Ho — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) September 9, 2022 Fellow Rookie Chig Okonkwo had a big 19-yard catch in his NFL debut in Tennessee. The first career catch comes up in a HUGE moment for Rookie Chig Okonkwo! 🙌 #Titans — Titans Radio (@titansradio) September 11, 2022