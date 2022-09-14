Terps in the NFL: Week One
Football
We are through one week of the NFL season and it started STRONG for our Terps in the NFL as Bills WR Stefon Diggs starred on the NFL’s opening night against the Defending Super Bowl Champs, Jake Funk’s Los Angeles Rams.
🏈 8 catches
🏈 122 yards
🏈 1 TD@StefonDiggs starting the season in style. ✨ #Kickoff2022 pic.twitter.com/ZaPx9kuJs7
— NFL (@NFL) September 9, 2022
Check out the full report on Diggs night and the rest of our Terps in Week One of the Terps
Nick Cross had a very strong Week One, playing every snap on defense and tallying four Solo tackles.
He was the highest graded Rookie safety in coverage in the NFL…
Nick Cross was PFF’s highest graded rookie safety in coverage in week 1 🔒 pic.twitter.com/r5A1UFuJn0
— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) September 13, 2022
Nick is a top-10 rookie in the NFL so far
ROOKIE POWER RANKINGS – ENTERING WEEK 2
1. Kenyon Green
2. Sauce Gardner
3. Derek Stingley Jr.
4. Jahan Dotson
5. Travon Walker
6. Abraham Lucas
7. Trent McDuffie
8. Cade York
9. Drake London
10. Nick Cross
Thoughts? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/rVv9q9OUyH
— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 13, 2022
Youngest player in the NFL. And a starter.
The NFL has 1,696 players on the active roster, and Nick Cross is the youngest of them all.
He’ll turn 21 and could make his first NFL start this weekend, but if you think he’ll act much differently, you need to get to know him: https://t.co/DU8TSAA8e8 pic.twitter.com/WYXzlki8Ho
— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) September 9, 2022
Fellow Rookie Chig Okonkwo had a big 19-yard catch in his NFL debut in Tennessee.
The first career catch comes up in a HUGE moment for Rookie Chig Okonkwo! 🙌 #Titans
— Titans Radio (@titansradio) September 11, 2022
All 14 Terps will be back in action in Week Two, starting on Thursday night, where JC Jackson will look to make his LA Chargers debut (he’s questionable).
Thursday, September 15
8:15 p.m
- JC Jackson and the Los Angeles Chargers will play their second Divisional Matchup in a row in Kansas City against the Chiefs, on Amazon Prime
Sunday, September 18
1:00 p.m
- Ty Johnson and the New York Jets will travel to face Michael Dunn and the Cleveland Browns, on CBS
- Josh Woods and the Detroit Lions will host the Washington Commanders, on FOX
- DJ Moore and the Carolina Panthers will fly out to Jersey to face the New York Giants, on FOX
- Nick CrossByron Cowart and Yannick Ngakoue will travel to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars, on CBS
4:25 p.m
- Jake Funk and the Los Angeles Rams will welcome Jared Bernhardt and the Atlanta Falcons, on FOX
- Quinton Jefferson and the Seattle Seahawks will head to San Francisco to face the 49ers, on FOX
8:20 p.m
- Darnell Savage Jr. and the Green Bay Packers will look to pick up their first win vs. Chicago on Sunday Night Football, on NBC
Monday, September 19
8:15 p.m
- Two Terps will face off on Monday Night Football as Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills will face Chig Okonkwo and the Tennessee Titans, on ESPN