Terps in the NFL: Week Four
Football
Rook vs. Rook. The two newest Terps in the league, Chig Okonkwo and Nick Cross faced off on Sunday. And of course, we got a jersey swap.
The Rooks! #TBIA pic.twitter.com/EZuGsHS3Zl
— Terps Football (@TerpsFootball) October 3, 2022
Speaking of rooks, congrats to Sam Okuayinonu is being elevated to the 53-man roster this week!
Let’s work!!! https://t.co/z2esQcpEeC
— Sam.0 (@okuayinonu) October 4, 2022
Things get started on Thursday night in Week 5 with the team we have the most Terps on, the Indianapolis Colts.
Thursday, October 6
8:20 p.m
- Yannick Ngakoue, Nick Cross and Byron Cowart will get the NFL weekend started on Thursday Night Football in Denver as they take on the Broncos, on Amazon Prime
Sunday, October 9
9:30 a.m
- A trip across the Pond for Darnell Savage and the Green Bay Packers as they take on the New York Giants, on NFL Network
1:00 p.m
- Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills look to advance to 4-1 as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers, on CBS
- JC Jackson and the Los Angeles Chargers head to Cleveland to play Michael Dunn and the Browns, on CBS
- Josh Woods and the Detroit Lions head to New England to face the Patriots, on FOX
- Quinton Jefferson and the Seattle Seahawks travel to the Bayou to face the New Orleans Saints, on FOX
- Ty Johnson and the New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins, on CBS
- Jared Bernhardt and the Atlanta Falcons will take on Tampa Bay, on FOX
- Homecoming for Chig Okonkwo and Sam Okuayinonu as the Titans play in Washington against the Commanders, on CBS
4:05 p.m
- DJ Moore and the Carolina Panthers host the San Francisco 49ers, on FOX
- Jake Funk and the Los Angeles Rams welcome the Dallas Cowboys, on FOX