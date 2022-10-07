Terps in the NFL: Week Four


Rook vs. Rook. The two newest Terps in the league, Chig Okonkwo and Nick Cross faced off on Sunday. And of course, we got a jersey swap.

Speaking of rooks, congrats to Sam Okuayinonu is being elevated to the 53-man roster this week!

Things get started on Thursday night in Week 5 with the team we have the most Terps on, the Indianapolis Colts.

Thursday, October 6
8:20 p.m

  • Yannick Ngakoue, Nick Cross and Byron Cowart will get the NFL weekend started on Thursday Night Football in Denver as they take on the Broncos, on Amazon Prime

Sunday, October 9
9:30 a.m

  • A trip across the Pond for Darnell Savage and the Green Bay Packers as they take on the New York Giants, on NFL Network

1:00 p.m

  • Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills look to advance to 4-1 as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers, on CBS
  • JC Jackson and the Los Angeles Chargers head to Cleveland to play Michael Dunn and the Browns, on CBS
  • Josh Woods and the Detroit Lions head to New England to face the Patriots, on FOX
  • Quinton Jefferson and the Seattle Seahawks travel to the Bayou to face the New Orleans Saints, on FOX
  • Ty Johnson and the New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins, on CBS
  • Jared Bernhardt and the Atlanta Falcons will take on Tampa Bay, on FOX
  • Homecoming for Chig Okonkwo and Sam Okuayinonu as the Titans play in Washington against the Commanders, on CBS

4:05 p.m

  • DJ Moore and the Carolina Panthers host the San Francisco 49ers, on FOX
  • Jake Funk and the Los Angeles Rams welcome the Dallas Cowboys, on FOX

