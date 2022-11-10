Terps in the NFL: Week 9
The biggest play of Week 9 by a Terp happened on the first Offensive play that the Tennessee Titans had for the entire country to see. Nation: meet Chig Okonkwo.
Not bad for a screen pass 🔥 @ChigTweets
📺: #TENvsKC is NBC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/ExOeMHivBX pic.twitter.com/p4Jh3hAxPQ
— NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2022
More Chig and Stef highlight this week’s Terps in the NFL
DJ Moore gets Week 10 of Terps in the NFL kicked off on Thursday night Football and the rest of the Terps will be in action on Sunday. Here is where to watch:
Thursday, November 10
8:15 p.m
- DJ Moore and the Carolina Panthers host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football, on Amazon Prime
Sunday, November 13
9:30 a.m
- Quinton Jefferson and the Seattle Seahawks will play in the first ever NFL game in Germany against Tampa Bay, on the NFL Network
1:00 p.m
- Stefon Diggs faces his old team the Minnesota Vikings in Buffalo, on FOX
- Josh Woods also plays his old team as his Detroit Lions head to Chicago to play the Bears, on FOX
- Chig Okonkwo, Sam Okuayinonu and the Tennessee Titans welcome the Denver Broncos, on CBS
- Michael Dunn and the Cleveland Browns travel to South Beach to face the Miami Dolphins, on CBS
4:05 p.m
- Yannick Ngakoue, Nick Cross and Byron Cowart head to Vegas to take on the Raiders, on CBS
- Darnell Savage and the Green Bay Packers look to get back on track against the Dallas Cowboys, on FOX