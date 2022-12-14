Terps in the NFL: Week 14

With many Terps on bye in Week 14, this edition of Terps in the NFL will focus on one guy: Chig Okonkwo.

Chig Okonkwo is trending upward, but there may be EVEN MORE to come. 📈

🎯 5+ Targets in 3 straight weeks

🎯 40+ Receiving Yards in 4 of his last 6 games

🎯 Leads all TEs in Yds/Rec

🎯 5th in YAC

🎯 4th in Yds/Target

He’s done this while playing 50%>pic.twitter.com/m8jcq9D6V5

— Alfredo Brown (@ThePretendGM) December 14, 2022