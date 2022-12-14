Terps in the NFL: Week 14
Football
With many Terps on bye in Week 14, this edition of Terps in the NFL will focus on one guy: Chig Okonkwo.
Chig Okonkwo is trending upward, but there may be EVEN MORE to come. 📈
🎯 5+ Targets in 3 straight weeks
🎯 40+ Receiving Yards in 4 of his last 6 games
🎯 Leads all TEs in Yds/Rec
🎯 5th in YAC
🎯 4th in Yds/Target
He’s done this while playing 50%>pic.twitter.com/m8jcq9D6V5
— Alfredo Brown (@ThePretendGM) December 14, 2022
Chig is quickly becoming a star and this week’s Terps in the NFL is all about him:
Bye Weeks are over so all our Terps will be in action throughout the weekend in Week 15 as the playoff Chase heats up with only four weeks to go.
Thursday, December 15
8:15 p.m
- Quinton Jefferson and the Seattle Seahawks will open up Week 15 with a Thursday night matchup against San Francisco, on Amazon Prime
Saturday, December 17
1:00 p.m
- Nick CrossYannick Ngakoue, Byron Cowart and the Indianapolis Colts will play the first Saturday game of the year against the Minnesota Vikings, on NFL Network
4:30 p.m
- Michael Dunn, Jermaine Carter Jr. and the Cleveland Browns take on Baltimore, on NFL Network
8:15 p.m
- Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins in a huge AFC East matchup, on NFL Network
Sunday, December 18
1:00 p.m
- Ty Johnson will play his former team as his New York Jets welcome Ty Johnson and the Detroit Lions, on CBS
- Anthony McFarland Jr. and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face DJ Moore and the Carolina Panthers, on CBS
4:00 p.m
- Chig Okonkwo and the Tennessee Titans will travel out west to face the Los Angeles Chargers, on CBS
Monday, December 19
8:15 p.m
- Darnell Savage and the Green Bay Packers will cap off the weekend as they host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, on ESPN