Terps in the NFL: Week 13
Football
Week 13 saw Terps catch a lot of passes, even with DJ on bye, as Stef, Chig and Ty combined for 17 receptions.
More on Stef and Chig in this week’s Terps in the NFL:
Thursday Night Stef.
7 catches. 92 yards. 1 touchdown.
have a night @StefonDiggs. 🤩 #BUFvsNE
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 4, 2022
Pretty TD.
That was pretty, @stefondiggs. 🥵
📺: @NFLonPrime pic.twitter.com/yx5XzXWurG
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 2, 2022
Pretty route.
The eyes tell lies 👀 @stefondiggs
— Receiver School (@ReceiverSchool) December 2, 2022
Stefon Diggs created so much separation on that TD, he had time to turn and Stare
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 2, 2022
Seems like a successful formula.
The @BuffaloBills are now 8-0 when @stefondiggs scores a TD this season. #BillsMafia
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 2, 2022
Special connection.
Some crazy numbers from @JoshAllenQB and @stefondiggs 📊
— NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 2, 2022
Happy Birth Week Stef.
Turning the birthday into a birth week. 🥳
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 2, 2022
Just wanted to drop in here that Mike White wore a Ty Johnson shirt to the media last week.
#Jets QB Mike White meeting media … in a Ty Johnson t-shirt. Can see why guys love this dude 😂
— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 1, 2022
All the Terps in action in Week 14 play on Sunday. Here is where to find them.
Sunday, December 11
1:00 p.m
- Ty Johnson vs. Stefon Diggs as Stef looks for Revenge from Week 9 as the New York Jets face the Buffalo Bills, on CBS
- Michael Dunn, Jermaine Carter Jr. and the Cleveland Browns take Cincinnati, on CBS
- Josh Woods and the Detroit Lions welcome the Minnesota Vikings, on FOX
- Chig Okonkwo and the Tennessee Titans have a Divisional Matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, on CBS
- Anthony McFarland and the Pittsburgh Steelers have a rivalry game against the Baltimore Ravens, on CBS
4:25 p.m
- DJ Moore and the Carolina Panthers face off in Seattle against Quinton Jefferson and the Seahawks, on FOX