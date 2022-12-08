Terps in the NFL: Week 13


Chig Okonkwo

Football

Week 13 saw Terps catch a lot of passes, even with DJ on bye, as Stef, Chig and Ty combined for 17 receptions.

If you’re reading this, please give our guys a vote for the Pro Bowl! Voting is open now and can be done in many different ways.

The easiest way is online, right here.

Or you can RT tweets like this.

More on Stef and Chig in this week’s Terps in the NFL:

Thursday Night Stef.

Pretty TD.

Pretty route.

Seems like a successful formula.

Special connection.

Happy Birth Week Stef.

Just wanted to drop in here that Mike White wore a Ty Johnson shirt to the media last week.

All the Terps in action in Week 14 play on Sunday. Here is where to find them.

Sunday, December 11
1:00 p.m

  • Ty Johnson vs. Stefon Diggs as Stef looks for Revenge from Week 9 as the New York Jets face the Buffalo Bills, on CBS
  • Michael Dunn, Jermaine Carter Jr. and the Cleveland Browns take Cincinnati, on CBS
  • Josh Woods and the Detroit Lions welcome the Minnesota Vikings, on FOX
  • Chig Okonkwo and the Tennessee Titans have a Divisional Matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, on CBS
  • Anthony McFarland and the Pittsburgh Steelers have a rivalry game against the Baltimore Ravens, on CBS

4:25 p.m

  • DJ Moore and the Carolina Panthers face off in Seattle against Quinton Jefferson and the Seahawks, on FOX

