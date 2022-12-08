Terps in the NFL: Week 13

Week 13 saw Terps catch a lot of passes, even with DJ on bye, as Stef, Chig and Ty combined for 17 receptions.

If you’re reading this, please give our guys a vote for the Pro Bowl! Voting is open now and can be done in many different ways.

The easiest way is online, right here.

Or you can RT tweets like this.

More on Stef and Chig in this week’s Terps in the NFL:



Just wanted to drop in here that Mike White wore a Ty Johnson shirt to the media last week. #Jets QB Mike White meeting media … in a Ty Johnson t-shirt. Can see why guys love this dude 😂 pic.twitter.com/s2vWNcIP7a — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 1, 2022