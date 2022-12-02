Terps in the NFL: Week 12
Football
Week 12 was maybe the best week of the year for Terps in the NFL, with numerous former Maryland players having standout games to help their teams.
But it starts with one guy, who has had beyond an impressive career.
Elite company
Put some respect on Yan’s name 😤 pic.twitter.com/Lu7mNYHcc1
— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 29, 2022
More on Yannick, and we dive into DJ, Ty, Stef & a new Terp to Terps in the NFL this week
AntMac is BACK. He got placed on the Steelers active roster for their game against the Colts on Monday Night Football, and got some touches, rushing six times for 30 yards.
High praise from Coach Tomlin.
RBs Benny Snell & Anthony McFarland ‘Stayed Within Their Skill Set’ Monday Night According To Mike Tomlin https://t.co/OdtIUwD1Zg #Steelers pic.twitter.com/tTffbCsCNQ
— Steelers Depot 7⃣🎄🎅 (@Steelersdepot) November 29, 2022
High PFF grade too.
Per PFF, the top 5 players for the #Steelers in Week 12, offensively:
1. Kenny Pickett — 88.5
2. Benny Snell Jr. — 76.8
3. Pat Freiermuth — 74.4
4. Mason Cole — 72.7
5. Anthony McFarland — 71.5
— Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) November 29, 2022
A highlight video, why not
Anthony McFarland Szn 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m4ESfHmzkO
— Mekhi✞ (@Mekhidontcap) November 29, 2022
Just like last week, Stefon Diggs will get us kicked off in Week 13 on Thursday Night Football. Here’s where to catch Stef and the rest of the Terps in Week 13:
Thursday, December 1
8:15 p.m
- Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills have a huge Divisional battle in Foxboro against the New England Patriots, on Amazon Prime
Sunday, December 4
1:00 p.m
- Anthony McFarland will look to make it back to back solid games with the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Atlanta Falcons, on CBS
- Darnell Savage and the Green Pay Backers have a rivalry game against the Chicago Bears, on FOX
- Josh Woods and the Detroit Lions welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars, on FOX
- Ty Johnson and the New York Jets head to Minnesota to face the Vikings, on CBS
- Chig Okonkwo, Sam Okuayinonu and the Tennessee Titans travel to Philadelphia to face the 10-1 Eagles, on FOX
- Michael Dunn, Jermaine Carter Jr. and the Cleveland Browns take on Houston, on CBS
8:20 p.m
- Nick CrossYannick Ngakoue, Byron Cowart and the Indianapolis Colts play on Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys, on NBC