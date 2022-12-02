Terps in the NFL: Week 12

Week 12 was maybe the best week of the year for Terps in the NFL, with numerous former Maryland players having standout games to help their teams.

But it starts with one guy, who has had beyond an impressive career.

Elite company Put some respect on Yan’s name 😤 pic.twitter.com/Lu7mNYHcc1 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 29, 2022

More on Yannick, and we dive into DJ, Ty, Stef & a new Terp to Terps in the NFL this week



AntMac is BACK. He got placed on the Steelers active roster for their game against the Colts on Monday Night Football, and got some touches, rushing six times for 30 yards. High praise from Coach Tomlin. RBs Benny Snell & Anthony McFarland ‘Stayed Within Their Skill Set’ Monday Night According To Mike Tomlin https://t.co/OdtIUwD1Zg #Steelers pic.twitter.com/tTffbCsCNQ — Steelers Depot 7⃣🎄🎅 (@Steelersdepot) November 29, 2022 High PFF grade too. Per PFF, the top 5 players for the #Steelers in Week 12, offensively: 1. Kenny Pickett — 88.5

2. Benny Snell Jr. — 76.8

3. Pat Freiermuth — 74.4

4. Mason Cole — 72.7

5. Anthony McFarland — 71.5 — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) November 29, 2022 A highlight video, why not Anthony McFarland Szn 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m4ESfHmzkO — Mekhi✞ (@Mekhidontcap) November 29, 2022