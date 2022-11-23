Terps in the NFL: Week 11
Football
Most weeks we lead with Stefon Diggs on here (how can you not, he’s one of the best players in the NFL). But this week we start with a guy on the defensive end, Yannick Ngakoue.
Yannick had his best game of the year for the Colts.
Yannick Ngakoue’s best day as a Colt. Been a problem for Philly all game long.
— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 20, 2022
And then, there was this wholesome moment between two great Terrapin wide receivers, DJ Moore and Torrey Smith.
Terp Brotherhood
DJ and Torrey ❤️
(🎥 @Panthers) pic.twitter.com/RrlMWOumOb
— Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) November 20, 2022
More on Yannick, Stef and another strong game from Chig in Week 11 of Terps in the NFL
Of course we had to get to Stef at some point, because of course, he had another touchdown reception on Sunday.
Stefon Diggs has entered the chat.
📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/lVy8VinPeo
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 20, 2022
Wide open.
Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs.
Textbook. pic.twitter.com/Zp3rcaGi0s
— Dan Fetes (@danfetes) November 20, 2022
All alone.
do it again @stefondiggs!#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/IHlXJqiWul
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 20, 2022
1,000 yard club.
There’s a new member in the 1,000 yards club!
Welcome, @stefondiggs ‼️🙌 pic.twitter.com/Q51voUrl01
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 22, 2022
Heart to heart with coach.. and all the best after.
Look at how Stefon Diggs drops his shoulders & puts his head into Sean McDermott’s shoulder. X’s & O’s matter. Game management matters. And so does being able to connect with your players & truly lead them#BillsMafia #Bills #GoBills
— Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) November 21, 2022
Ready for Thanksgiving.
When you see the Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday…#GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/zKO4u0T2ar
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 22, 2022
You don’t have to wait long for Terps in Week 12 as Stefon Diggs and Josh Woods kicks us off on Thanksgiving! Here’s where to find everyone in Week 12 of Terps in the NFL.
Thursday, November 24
12:30 p.m
- Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills will play on Thanksgiving for the second year in a row as they take on Josh Woods and the Detroit Lions, on CBS
Sunday, November 27
1:00 p.m
- Michael Dunn, Jermaine Carter Jr. and the Cleveland Browns host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on FOX
- Chig Okonkwo, Sam Okuayinonu and the Tennessee Titans host the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last year’s Divisional game, on CBS
- Ty Johnson and the New York Jets welcome the Chicago Bears, on FOX
- DJ Moore and the Carolina Panthers will take on the Denver Broncos, on FOX
4:00 p.m
- Quinton Jefferson faces his old team as the Seattle Seahawks host the Las Vegas Raiders, on CBS
8:20 p.m
- Darnell Savage and the Green Bay Packers play on primetime yet again as they head to Philadelphia to face the Eagles, on NBC
Monday, November 28
8:15 p.m
- Yannick Ngakoue, Nick Cross, Byron Cowart and the Indianapolis Colts are Featured on Monday Night Football as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers, on ESPN