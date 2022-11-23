Terps in the NFL: Week 11

Most weeks we lead with Stefon Diggs on here (how can you not, he’s one of the best players in the NFL). But this week we start with a guy on the defensive end, Yannick Ngakoue.

Yannick had his best game of the year for the Colts.

Yannick Ngakoue’s best day as a Colt. Been a problem for Philly all game long. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 20, 2022

And then, there was this wholesome moment between two great Terrapin wide receivers, DJ Moore and Torrey Smith.

More on Yannick, Stef and another strong game from Chig in Week 11 of Terps in the NFL

