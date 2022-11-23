Terps in the NFL: Week 11


Yannick Ngakoue

Most weeks we lead with Stefon Diggs on here (how can you not, he’s one of the best players in the NFL). But this week we start with a guy on the defensive end, Yannick Ngakoue.

Yannick had his best game of the year for the Colts.

And then, there was this wholesome moment between two great Terrapin wide receivers, DJ Moore and Torrey Smith.

More on Yannick, Stef and another strong game from Chig in Week 11 of Terps in the NFL

Of course we had to get to Stef at some point, because of course, he had another touchdown reception on Sunday.

Wide open.

All alone.

1,000 yard club.

Heart to heart with coach.. and all the best after.

Ready for Thanksgiving.

You don’t have to wait long for Terps in Week 12 as Stefon Diggs and Josh Woods kicks us off on Thanksgiving! Here’s where to find everyone in Week 12 of Terps in the NFL.

Thursday, November 24
12:30 p.m

  • Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills will play on Thanksgiving for the second year in a row as they take on Josh Woods and the Detroit Lions, on CBS

Sunday, November 27
1:00 p.m

  • Michael Dunn, Jermaine Carter Jr. and the Cleveland Browns host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on FOX
  • Chig Okonkwo, Sam Okuayinonu and the Tennessee Titans host the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last year’s Divisional game, on CBS
  • Ty Johnson and the New York Jets welcome the Chicago Bears, on FOX
  • DJ Moore and the Carolina Panthers will take on the Denver Broncos, on FOX

4:00 p.m

  • Quinton Jefferson faces his old team as the Seattle Seahawks host the Las Vegas Raiders, on CBS

8:20 p.m

  • Darnell Savage and the Green Bay Packers play on primetime yet again as they head to Philadelphia to face the Eagles, on NBC

Monday, November 28
8:15 p.m

  • Yannick Ngakoue, Nick Cross, Byron Cowart and the Indianapolis Colts are Featured on Monday Night Football as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers, on ESPN

