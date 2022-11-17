Terps in the NFL: Week 10


Darnell

Football

Two pass catchers made the biggest impact in Week 10 of Terps in the NFL. A vet… and a rookie.

One of the catches of the year.

Breaking tackles.

More Stef and Chig, and a great game in a huge win by Darnell highlight this week’s Terps in the NFL:

Another view of Chig’s catch.

Near the top of the NFL.

Good company.

Head Coach wants to get him the ball more.

QB1 likes him too.

The transition from safety to slot corner helped Darnell in Week 10 as he tallied a season-best eight tackles and a pass breakup.

Helped the team win.

Big Terp Matchup is Thursday night to start out Week 11 with three Terps taking center stage.

Thursday, November 17
8:15 p.m

  • Darnell Savage and the Green Bay Packers play on Thursday Night Football against Chig Okonkwo, Sam Okuayinonu and the Tennessee Titans, on Amazon Prime

Sunday, November 20
1:00 p.m

  • Michael Dunn, Jermaine Carter Jr. and the Cleveland Browns head to Buffalo to face Stefon Diggs and the Bills, on CBS
  • Nick Cross, Yannick Ngakoue and Byron Cowart host one of the best teams in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles, on CBS
  • Ty Johnson and the New York Jets have a huge Divisional Matchup against the New England Patriots, on CBS
  • DJ Moore and the Carolina Panthers come to Baltimore to face the Ravens, on FOX
  • Josh Woods and the Detroit Lions travel to Jersey to face the New York Giants, on FOX

