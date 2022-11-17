Terps in the NFL: Week 10
Football
Two pass catchers made the biggest impact in Week 10 of Terps in the NFL. A vet… and a rookie.
One of the catches of the year.
STEFON DIGGS ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!
📺: @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/VNSTVmePim
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 13, 2022
Breaking tackles.
Chig OkonkWOW pic.twitter.com/b2OC1CWkWc
— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 13, 2022
More Stef and Chig, and a great game in a huge win by Darnell highlight this week’s Terps in the NFL:
Another view of Chig’s catch.
I think Chig Okonkwo should have graduated from the “1 screen target per game” role in Tennessee’s offense by now pic.twitter.com/e2SVTrzH5H
— James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) November 15, 2022
Near the top of the NFL.
#Titans TE Chig Okonkwo is averaging 12.4 YAC per catch
That Ranks 2nd in the NFL (min. 10 targets)
(📸: Chig’s IG) pic.twitter.com/JlFs15CVXr
— Wes on Broadway (@TitansStats) November 16, 2022
Good company.
There are two TEs in the NFL with multiple receptions of 40+ yards this year:
-TJ Hockenson, a Pro Bowler and a former first round pick with 62 targets.
-Chig Okonkwo the #Titans 4th round Rookie with 13(!) targets
Fix this please!
— Sacrifice Todd Downing (@jlomas72) November 14, 2022
Head Coach wants to get him the ball more.
Mike Vrabel says the #Titans would definitely like to get Chig Okonkwo the ball more. pic.twitter.com/AxsICX1r7s
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 14, 2022
QB1 likes him too.
Ryan Tannehill is Chig Okonkwo #Titans pic.twitter.com/zwOnrfCDZp
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 15, 2022
The transition from safety to slot corner helped Darnell in Week 10 as he tallied a season-best eight tackles and a pass breakup.
Helped the team win.
ICYMI: It wasn’t always perfect, but changes to the secondary that included Rudy Ford at safety and Darnell Savage in the slot yielded some positive results for the Packers.https://t.co/6eEdo69qBK
— Paul Bretl (@Paul_Bretl) November 15, 2022
Big Terp Matchup is Thursday night to start out Week 11 with three Terps taking center stage.
Thursday, November 17
8:15 p.m
- Darnell Savage and the Green Bay Packers play on Thursday Night Football against Chig Okonkwo, Sam Okuayinonu and the Tennessee Titans, on Amazon Prime
Sunday, November 20
1:00 p.m
- Michael Dunn, Jermaine Carter Jr. and the Cleveland Browns head to Buffalo to face Stefon Diggs and the Bills, on CBS
- Nick Cross, Yannick Ngakoue and Byron Cowart host one of the best teams in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles, on CBS
- Ty Johnson and the New York Jets have a huge Divisional Matchup against the New England Patriots, on CBS
- DJ Moore and the Carolina Panthers come to Baltimore to face the Ravens, on FOX
- Josh Woods and the Detroit Lions travel to Jersey to face the New York Giants, on FOX